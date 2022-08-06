Royals walk off Red Sox, as rolling Garrett Whitlock makes rare mistake

Rookie Nick Pratto ended that streak and the game. His stunning home run to center field gave the Royals a 5-4 victory before a crowd of 19,136 on a steamy night at Kauffman Stadium.

The righthander, who had not pitched the previous five days, was sharp. He retired the first eight batters he faced on only 19 pitches, with nothing coming close to a hit, then got two quick outs in the ninth.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With Saturday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals tied after six innings, the Red Sox turned to Garrett Whitlock to take them home.

Pratto connected on the eighth pitch of the at-bat, a changeup that stayed high in the strike zone. He fouled off two previous two-strike pitches from Whitlock (2-2) before hitting his second home run in 18 major league games.

The Sox (54-55) are 3-3 on a road trip that ends Sunday afternoon with Kutter Crawford scheduled to face righthander Brad Keller.

Dylan Coleman (3-1) threw a perfect ninth inning for the victory.

Nate Eovaldi’s first pitch of the game, a 94 mile per hour fastball right over the plate, was driven over the center-field fence by MJ Melendez. The game got a little better for the Red Sox righthander after that, but not by much.

In a 1-1 game, Eovaldi allowed singles to four of the first five Kansas City hitters in the third inning. That resulted in two runs, both on the single by rookie Bobby Witt Jr.

With one out and runners on first and third, Eovaldi worked out of further trouble by retiring Vinnie Pasquantino on a fly ball to left, then striking out Hunter Dozier swinging at a full-count splitter.

The Royals scored their fourth run off Eovaldi in the fourth inning on a solo home run by light-hitting Kyle Isbel with two outs. It was his fourth home run in 256 career plate appearances.

Eovaldi dug in from there and retired the final seven he faced, four by strikeout. He allowed the four runs on seven hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. Kansas City starter Daniel Lynch had the same exact line except that he had six strikeouts.

The Sox got a run in the second inning as J.D. Martinez doubled, Christian Arroyo singled, and Bobby Dalbec reached on an error by Witt at shortstop.

With a chance for more, Jaylin Davis popped to center. After a wild pitch, Kevin Plawecki followed with a hard-hit ball up the middle, but Nicky Lopez made a diving stop to save two runs.

Arroyo singled with two outs in the fourth ahead of a home run to center by Dalbec, who was in the lineup for Eric Hosmer against the lefty Lynch. It was Dalbec’s 11th home run of the season, and his fourth in 42 at-bats since the All-Star break.

Alex Verdugo’s seventh, nearly to the same spot as Dalbec’s, tied the game in the sixth. A fan reached over the railing and caught the ball in his cap. That prompted Royals manager Mike Matheny to challenge the home run, but the call stood.

The Sox threatened with two outs in the eighth inning as Verdugo reached on a soft single to center and Martinez walked, but Arroyo swung at the next pitch from Scott Barlow and grounded to shortstop. Martinez was forced at second.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com.