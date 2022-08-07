The state set aside $50m to help hiring. The program was swamped. And now business owners are frustrated.

He was getting ready to open his second Nan’s Kitchen & Market off Route 9 in Southborough, a project that had been waylaid by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mackey quickly did the math: With the promise of a $4,000 grant per new employee from the new program, dubbed HireNow, he figured he’d get at least $150,000 to help pay for training for the 39 people he planned to bring on board to staff the new restaurant and two existing ones, a Nan’s in Stow and Sobre Mesa in Sudbury.

When Jordan Mackey heard this spring that the state was making $50 million available to help with hiring bonuses and training for new employees, he thought the timing couldn’t have been better.

Instead, he found out he won’t get a single dime, even though he registered in April. Because the program requires new hires to stick around for 60 days, Mackey waited to upload his first batch of requests. Too late: The program was swamped and is now closed. Mackey said he was told it would last until the end of the year.

“This grant was going to help us move quicker and create more jobs, faster,” Mackey said. “Having these funds available to help with training was an unbelievable gift. [But] we just didn’t hear anything from anybody until it was, ‘Sorry, you’re out of luck, you’re not getting any money.’”

Nan's Kitchen & Market in Southborough is opening soon, with dozens of new hires.

Mackey is just one of many small-business owners who received that bad news in the past two weeks. The primary culprit? Huge demand. One small-business owner who found out she will not be reimbursed for signing bonuses for three new hires was told by e-mail by a HireNow coordinator there were 13,000 hires already submitted — which would likely use up all the money. Another big group was put on a waitlist, in case some applicants are deemed ineligible or if state lawmakers approve more funding.

HireNow was launched in March, using money from the state’s share of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, to address a pressing demand from employers that have been struggling to fill open jobs. The goal was to make it easier to find workers by reimbursing companies and nonprofits for training or signing bonus costs. Awards were capped at $400,000 per employer (for up to 100 new hires), for workers earning $85,000 or less.

From the Baker administration’s perspective, the oversubscription of HireNow is a sign of success: The program helped spur the hiring of thousands of workers. More than 6,000 employers preregistered and the total funding requests exceeded $100 million — double what was allocated. In April, Governor Charlie Baker asked the Legislature for an additional $25 million, through his economic development bill. But neither the House nor the Senate included that money in its version of the bill, and the legislation remains in limbo at the State House.

When asked about the complaints, a spokeswoman for the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development offered this statement: “The Administration launched the HireNow program to boost hiring in Massachusetts and ... the program has encouraged the hiring of over 11,000 employees at participating employers. The Administration was pleased that so many employers applied.”

State officials say the program was advertised on a first-come, first-served basis, with limited funds. In some instances, employers were told applications for certain hires were approved while others either did not meet the eligibility criteria or were put on the waitlist. Because of the 60-day rule and verification requirements, there is a built-in time delay to the rollout. So far, more than $3 million has been doled out, with more to be made available every week as more applicants are reviewed for eligibility. The administration said it won’t release a list of recipients until the distribution is complete.

Several small-business owners said they thought because they registered when the program launched that they were guaranteed the money they were seeking.

“I did everything in a timely matter as soon as possible,” said Artur Andronic, owner of the Moldova restaurant in Newton. “It was kind of surprising that I’m waitlisted for more than half of my applications.”

Andronic won’t end up completely emptyhanded. He said two of the six new hires he submitted were approved, though one no longer works at the restaurant. So he currently expects to get $4,000 instead of the $20,000 he was hoping for, to reimburse him for staff bonuses.

“I thought I did everything right on my end but it apparently wasn’t enough,” Andronic said.

Greg Reibman, president of the Charles River Regional Chamber, said the administration at least should have provided a running tally to give businesses an idea where they stood in line. He said he actively encouraged chamber members like Andronic to participate and register quickly with the understanding the money was limited. So it’s disappointing, Reibman said, that it took more than two months to find out that they weren’t going to be reimbursed for money they already spent.

“They invested in good faith, they participated in good faith, and now they’re being left at the altar,” Reibman said. “What I don’t know is whether this was a bad concept or bad execution. But it was probably both.”

Chef Will Gilson, pictured in January 2021, applied for HireNow grants for new hires at his two restaurants in Cambridge.

Chef Will Gilson said he knew he wanted to sign up for HireNow as soon as he heard about it, to help defray the cost of signing bonuses and training at his two Cambridge restaurants, The Lexington and Puritan & Co. He said his staff uploaded information for 21 hires at Lexington and 10 for Puritan, with e-mails to HireNow almost on a weekly basis checking on their status. He said it was tough to get any meaningful response from the HireNow coordinators.

Last week, Gilson learned he would get grants for seven hires at The Lexington. Another six were waitlisted, meaning he probably won’t be reimbursed for those. He’s still waiting to hear about Puritan.

“Anything we can do to be competitive in a tight labor market, we’re going to take advantage of it,” Gilson said. “But it kind of feels like a bait and switch.”

For now, he’s in line for $28,000. But he’s not celebrating. Not yet.

“Until the check shows up,” Gilson said, “I don’t believe it.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.