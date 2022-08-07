3 firefighters taken to hospitals after 3-alarm fire tears through Merrimac home

Three firefighters were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of injuries and a heart-related medical emergency after a three-alarm fire ripped through a home in Merrimac on Sunday afternoon, the fire department said.
The fire at a single-family home on Skunk Road was reported by a 911 caller at about 2:15 p.m., Merrimac fire officials said in a statement. When firefighters arrived, they attempted to attack the fire but were pushed back by heavy flames, according to the statement.
A second and third alarm were called, requesting additional resources and personnel, and ultimately firefighters from at least a dozen departments joined the effort, the statement said. Heavy flames from the home caught nearby brush and wood afire and spread rapidly.
“The spreading flames caused a significant threat and if it were not for the quick and efficient efforts of Merrimac firefighters, mutual aid departments and the Massachusetts DCR Forest Fire Control and Forestry Division, the flames could have resulted in a widespread blackout in the area and additional property damage,” the statement said.
Firefighters also encountered significant water supply and water pressure issues at nearby hydrants, which hampered initial efforts, the statement said.
Three firefighters were taken to local hospitals, one for treatment of a heart-related medical emergency and two for injuries sustained during the response.
The house is expected to be a total loss the statement said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
“Crews are expected to remain on scene throughout the day and overnight for overhauling and as part of the initial fire investigation,” the statement said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.