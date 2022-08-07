3 firefighters taken to hospitals after 3-alarm fire tears through Merrimac home

Three firefighters were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of injuries and a heart-related medical emergency after a three-alarm fire ripped through a home in Merrimac on Sunday afternoon, the fire department said.

The fire at a single-family home on Skunk Road was reported by a 911 caller at about 2:15 p.m., Merrimac fire officials said in a statement. When firefighters arrived, they attempted to attack the fire but were pushed back by heavy flames, according to the statement.

A second and third alarm were called, requesting additional resources and personnel, and ultimately firefighters from at least a dozen departments joined the effort, the statement said. Heavy flames from the home caught nearby brush and wood afire and spread rapidly.