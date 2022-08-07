Monday will see temperatures in the 90s in some places, but cooler weather is ahead

Around the region, temperatures were 93 in Lawrence, 91 in Bedford, and 92 in Plymouth at noon. Farther afield, temperatures were 84 in Provincetown and 87 in Worcester at noon.

Temperatures are expected to peak between 92 and 94 degrees Sunday in Boston, the fourth day of August’s first heat wave, according to Bill Simpson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Boston Norton Office.

Boston is unlikely to break its Aug. 7 temperature record of 98 degrees, set in 1924, Simpson said. The city tied the 2001 record high for Aug. 6 on Saturday when the temperature reached 97 degrees, the National Weather Service said in a tweet. The daily record high was also matched in Worcester.

On Sunday, there is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day, Simpson said.

“It’s very hit or miss like the last few days,” he said.

Mayor Michelle Wu extended the city’s heat emergency to Monday, when temperatures will again be in the 90s, she said in a statement.

Residents are encouraged to go to one of the 16 Boston Centers for Youth and Families cooling centers spread throughout the city to get some relief. The locations are available at boston.gov/heat.

Residents should “drink plenty of water and limit time in the heat,” Boston EMS Chief James Hooley said in the statement. “It doesn’t matter how young or healthy you are, everyone is vulnerable to the effects of extreme temperatures.”

The region is in for another hot one on Monday, with highs forecast between 90 and 95 degrees in the city and the rest of the region, according to Bryce Williams, a National Weather Service meteorologist at the Boston Norton Office. However, the heat index will feel more like 100.

A cold front from Canada will roll into the region on Tuesday, bringing lower temperatures in the 80s on Wednesday and down to the upper 70s on Thursday and Friday, Williams said. The average high for this time of year in Boston is about 82 degrees.

The cold front will bring more “widespread” thunderstorms into the region on Tuesday, some of which could be “on the stronger side,” Williams said.

“We could be getting some very beneficial rainfall with some of these,” Williams said.

The reason for the sweltering heat is a combination of a high pressure ridge from the Midwest and the “Bermuda high,” a hot and sticky air mass that comes off the Atlantic Ocean near the eponymous archipelago.

In very simplified terms, the high pressure zone is like “if you pump up a basketball, you can kinda feel the heat from the air molecules combusting together,” Simpson said.









