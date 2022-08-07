Firefighter sustains minor injury in 3-alarm Stoughton blaze

A Stoughton firefighter sustained a minor injury while responding to a three-alarm housefire on Sunday, according to the Stoughton Fire Department.

At 1:09 p.m., the department received a call reporting a fire at 229 Poskus St., Stoughton fire Captain Brad Newbury said. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy flames at the rear and side of the home, according to Newbury. Due to concerns about heat and the “expansive nature” of the fire, it was upgraded to three alarms, he said.

Firefighters from Easton, Randolph, Avon, Canton, and Norwood provided additional aid at the scene, with Holbrook providing ambulance assistance, Newbury said.