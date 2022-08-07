Green Line’s E Branch closed next 2 weeks as crews work on track

The agency said enhanced Route 39 bus service will replace train service on the E Branch, a large portion of which runs above ground on Huntington Avenue, past several universities and hospitals.

Train service on the E Branch is suspended between Copley Square and the branch’s endpoint at Heath Street through Aug. 21, as crews work to replace about 2,000 feet of track and install new equipment, according to the MBTA’s website .

MBTA riders are facing another in a growing number of overlapping service disruptions, as part of the Green Line E Branch closed Saturday for construction work that will last two weeks.

The closure will affect riders who use the following stations: Prudential, Symphony, Northeastern, Museum of Fine Arts, Longwood Medical Area, Brigham Circle, Fenwood Road, Mission Park, Riverway, Back of the Hill, and Heath Street.

Preparation for the project was underway last week in the area of Northeastern station. A majority of the work will center on the area between Longwood Avenue and Brigham Circle, the MBTA said.

The shutdown comes amid an abrupt profusion of maintenance work and upgrades across the MBTA’s rail system that is forcing riders to navigate several disruptions in service. Transit officials have said the closures will lead to faster work on projects that would otherwise take years to complete.

The E Branch is scheduled to reopen shortly after work begins on the Orange Line, which will be closed in its entirety for 30 days beginning Aug. 19 to replace 3,500 feet of 38-year-old track, along with other repairs.

Three days after the Orange Line closes, the northern end of the Green Line will shut down between Government Center and Union Square stations until Sept. 19 as crews work on the Medford Branch, which officials say will be complete by late November.

In July, the MBTA said it had finished work replacing 1,500 feet of track on the C Branch of the Green Line between St. Mary’s and Kenmore stations.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.