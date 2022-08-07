Man, 25, arrested after shots fired in Lynn during basketball tournament

It was not clear whether Canseco had retained an attorney.

State Police arrested Canseco Morillo on a warrant Saturday, and he will be arraigned at Lynn District Court on Monday, Lynn police said in a statement Sunday.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection to shots fired in the parking lot outside a Lynn basketball tournament Friday night, police said.

At least one other person may have also had a gun at the event, police said.

The remainder of the tournament was canceled for the safety of attendees and the city, Mayor Jared Nicholson said in a statement Saturday.

Advertisement

“We are relieved that no one was seriously injured last night,” Nicholson said in the statement. “While we are very disappointed that this happened and the consequences, including the loss of a beloved tournament, we must continue to put everyone’s safety first.”

Lynn police responded at 10:38 p.m. to a report of gunfire at Thurgood Marshall Middle School, where a large crowd was attending the Shoe City Classic, the statement said.

Surveillance video of the parking lot showed an altercation between Morillo and another man, police said.

Morillo began running away and then turned to shoot aimlessly into the crowded lot, striking two cars while attendees were leaving the area, the statement said.

Two rounds were fired through the windshield of a bystander’s car as she was leaving the parking lot, hitting the passenger seat headrest and the driver’s seat, police said. The driver ducked to avoid the gunshots.

The second car hit by stray bullets was unoccupied, police said.

Police recovered five shell casings from the parking lot, the statement said.

“The shooting caused panic in the neighborhood and had attendees of the game hiding under the bleachers in the gym,” police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Advertisement

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.