Man, 30, charged with murder in fatal Nashua, N.H., stabbing

A Nashua, N.H., man has been arrested and charged with murder following an investigation into the fatal stabbing of a 34-year-old woman whose body was found in an apartment in the city on Friday, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said.
Miguel Ramirez, 30, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Julie Graichen, the office said in a statement.
Ramirez will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday, the statement said. It was unclear whether Ramirez had hired an attorney to represent him.
Nashua police found Graichen‘s body inside an apartment at a multi-unit residence on Kinsley Street at 5:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a dead person on the premises, New Hampshire officials said in a statement Saturday.
An autopsy determined that her cause of death was a stab wound to the chest and the manner of death was homicide, the statement said.
