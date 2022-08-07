Man, 30, charged with murder in fatal Nashua, N.H., stabbing

A Nashua, N.H., man has been arrested and charged with murder following an investigation into the fatal stabbing of a 34-year-old woman whose body was found in an apartment in the city on Friday, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said.

Miguel Ramirez, 30, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Julie Graichen, the office said in a statement.

Ramirez will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday, the statement said. It was unclear whether Ramirez had hired an attorney to represent him.