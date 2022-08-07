Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of grand-aunt in Lowell

A 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of his 64-year-old grand-aunt in Lowell, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.
Rayshawn Settles, 22, of Lowell, was arrested at Lowell General Hospital’s Saint’s Campus, where he has been civilly held since Aug. 1, the district attorney’s officesaid in a statement Sunday. He is charged with murder in connection with the death of Linda Gilbert, according to the statement.
Settles is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court, the statement said. It was unclear whether he had hired an attorney to represent him.
Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive female victim inside a Loring Street home at 11:19 p.m. on July 31, the statement said. When they arrived, police found Gilbert suffering from apparent trauma.
Gilbert was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the statement said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later ruled that her cause of death was multiple stab wounds.
Investigators located surveillance video of Settles walking to and from the home around the time of the murder, the statement said. They also found clothing Settles allegedly wore during the murder.
“Those clothes were tested at the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory and found to have the victim’s DNA on them,” the statement said.
