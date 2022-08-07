Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of grand-aunt in Lowell

A 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of his 64-year-old grand-aunt in Lowell, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

Rayshawn Settles, 22, of Lowell, was arrested at Lowell General Hospital’s Saint’s Campus, where he has been civilly held since Aug. 1, the district attorney’s officesaid in a statement Sunday. He is charged with murder in connection with the death of Linda Gilbert, according to the statement.

Settles is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court, the statement said. It was unclear whether he had hired an attorney to represent him.