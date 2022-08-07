Months after flood, West End Museum’s reopening is within sight

And while he still lacks a precise answer for when the museum’s Staniford Street location might reopen, Belfanti is confident that programming will resume by early next year — either virtually through lectures and panels or with in-person exhibits at a new, temporary site.

Sebastian Belfanti, the museum’s director, said he gets a call about once every two weeks from would-be visitors asking for an update. “People like to check, which I appreciate,” he said.

The West End Museum, which pays tribute to a vanished Boston neighborhood, has been closed since January, when a burst pipe flooded the space . But the phone still rings.

“We’re ready to go, it’s just a matter of knowing where,” Belfanti told the Globe. “It’ll probably take two months from when I know I can move into something to when I can put up an exhibit there.”

On a visit this week, water stains were visible on the ceiling and walls. Furniture was piled in the middle of the main exhibit hall, where stacks of water-damaged poster board shared a corner with a collection of rusty bikes — remnants of an exhibit cut short, still waiting to be brought home to the Quincy Historical Society, Belfanti said.

In the other room, which housed “The Last Tenement” — the museum’s long-running, permanent exhibit — holes in the drywall marked where photos and info panels used to hang. Aside from a few antique ladders still bolted to the walls, the space was empty.

The museum commemorates a once bustling immigrant community, which was nestled approximately between Cambridge Street and North Station, surrounding what is now the Massachusetts General Hospital complex. More than 60 years ago, the neighborhood was demolished by the city to make room for luxury apartments.

In the late 1950s, the city seized neighborhood property through eminent domain and began demolitions in the name of urban renewal, forcing thousands of residents out of their family homes. Scollay Square and parts of the South End and Roxbury were also demolished in the 1950s and ′60s.

Nick Juravich, assistant professor of history and labor studies at the University of Massachusetts Boston, said the West End project is a “really dramatic piece of a larger history of constant urban renewal.”

“For people who know this city and have been here a while, memories of the West End and its almost comprehensive demolition loom large,” Juravich said. “It’s a scale that I don’t think we see the city being transformed at today.”

Since the museum closed this year, Belfanti said, it has seen an outpouring of support from the community. Through private donations alone, it raised more than $20,000 in the two weeks following the flood, he said, and bigger-ticket donations continue to come through.

“[Donations] came quickly and made it so that we were safe for a few months,” he said. “That was very heartening.”

For the most part, the museum’s collection made it out safely. Of the few dozen archival pieces damaged in the flood, only about five photos were without duplicates and lost forever. Documents in the on-site archive were already being kept in plastic bins to avoid potential moisture, Belfanti said.

He said the flood occurred about a week after the museum’s board of directors approved plans for a renovation, which would have created a more open gallery centered around a new, permanent exhibit on the Winchell School — one of three remaining West End structures slated for demolition as part of a Mass. General expansion.

“We were planning to install a section of the Winchell School’s flooring, and blackboards, and things like that in an immersive space,” Belfanti said. “That was the plan within this layout, but now we don’t really know what layout we’re going to end up with.”

He said the museum is “talking to a few people” about potential new locations within the West End in case the current space cannot be repaired. In the meantime, Belfanti is prioritizing visibility, visiting neighborhood meetings, and offering walking tours of the former neighborhood. He said interest in the tours was strong from April to June — about 400 visitors by Belfanti’s estimate — but he said it has fallen off with the summer heat.

In October, the West End Museum aims to hire three full-time staff members and publish an updated website, which will include digital access to some of its archives, Belfanti said.

No matter where it ends up, Belfanti said, the museum will continue to relay the story of the West End’s destruction, even after all those who lived it pass away.

“Our goal is to preserve a story, not a specific structure,” Belfanti said. “That story needed to start being told to people who didn’t remember it.”

Juravich, of UMass Boston, said his students tend not to have heard of the West End unless they have family from Boston — the concept is familiar, but the scale is shocking. Today, only a handful of original West End buildings stand, and he said it can be hard to relay the feeling of the former neighborhood.

“It is easy to see the images, to see the maps,” Juravich said. “The value of museums and institutions is that you can get that tactile, on-the-ground quality that is ultimately really important for understanding how this changed the city.”













