Birthdays: Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is 78. Former diplomat, talk show host and activist Alan Keyes is 72. Country singer Rodney Crowell is 72. Actor Caroline Aaron is 70. Comedian Alexei Sayle is 70. Rock singer Bruce Dickinson is 64. Marathon runner Alberto Salazar is 64. Actor David Duchovny is 62. Actor Delane Matthews is 61. Actor Harold Perrineau is 59. Country singer Raul Malo is 57. Actor David Mann is 56. Actor Michael Shannon is 48. Actor Charlize Theron is 47. NHL center Sidney Crosby is 35. MLB All-Star Mike Trout is 31. Actor Liam James is 26.

Today is Sunday, Aug. 7, the 219th day of 2022. There are 146 days left in the year.

In 1789, the US Department of War was established by Congress.

In 1882, the famous feud between the Hatfields of West Virginia and the McCoys of Kentucky erupted into full-scale violence.

In 1942, the United States and other allied forces landed at Guadalcanal, marking the start of the first major allied offensive in the Pacific during World War II. (Japanese forces abandoned the island the following February.)

In 1963, first lady Jacqueline Kennedy gave birth to a boy, Patrick Bouvier Kennedy, who died two days later of respiratory distress syndrome.

In 1964, Congress passed the Gulf of Tonkin resolution, giving President Lyndon B. Johnson broad powers in dealing with reported North Vietnamese attacks on US forces.

In 1971, the Apollo 15 moon mission ended successfully as its command module splashed down in the Pacific Ocean.

In 1989, a plane carrying US Representative Mickey Leland, Democrat of Texas, and 14 others disappeared over Ethiopia. (The wreckage of the plane was found six days later; there were no survivors.)

In 1990, President George H.W. Bush ordered US troops and warplanes to Saudi Arabia to guard the oil-rich desert kingdom against a possible invasion by Iraq.

In 1998, terrorist bombs at US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania killed 224 people, including 12 Americans.

In 2005, ABC News anchorman Peter Jennings died in New York at age 67.

In 2007, San Francisco’s Barry Bonds hit home run No. 756 to break Hank Aaron’s storied record with one out in the fifth inning of a game against the Washington Nationals, who won, 8-6.

In 2010, Elena Kagan was sworn in as the 112th justice and fourth woman to serve on the US Supreme Court.

In 2012, Jared Lee Loughner agreed to spend the rest of his life in prison, accepting that he went on a deadly shooting rampage at an Arizona political gathering in 2011 that left six people dead and 13 injured, including US Representative Gabby Giffords. Aly Raisman became the first US woman gymnast to win Olympic gold on floor, and picked up a bronze on balance beam on the final day of the gymnastics competition at the London Games.

In 2015, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes was spared the death penalty in favor of life in prison after a jury in Centennial failed to agree on whether he should be executed for his murderous attack on a packed movie premiere that left 12 people dead.

In 2017, Chicago filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s policy of withholding public safety grants from sanctuary cities, which chose to limit cooperation with government enforcement of immigration laws. (A federal appeals court later ruled that the federal government cannot set new conditions to awarding those grants.) Medical examiners said the remains of a man who’d been killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11 had been identified, nearly 16 years after the attacks.

Last year, fueled by strong winds and bone-dry vegetation, the Dixie Fire in northern California grew to become the largest single wildfire in state history. In her final Olympic race, American sprinter Allyson Felix won her 11th medal, a gold medal as part of the 4x400 relay team in Tokyo; no track athlete in US history had ever won more. Kevin Durant scored 29 points as the United States held off France to win the men’s basketball gold medal. Former child actor Jane Withers, who was once Shirley Temple’s nemesis on screen and later appeared in commercials as “Josephine the Plumber,” died at 95. Markie Post, who played the public defender in the 1980s sitcom “Night Court,” died of cancer at 70.