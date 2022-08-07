Two rescued from boat that crashed on rocks in Bourne

Rescue crews arrived and found the boat, a 23-foot vessel with a cuddy cabin, crashing into the rocks as it was hit repeatedly with waves that Weeks estimated were 6 to 8 feet tall, he said. A man and a woman were the only people on board, and both were wearing life jackets, he said.

The department responded to Wings Neck at 3:51 p.m. for a report of a vessel that was in distress after losing power, according to Bourne Deputy Fire Chief Paul Weeks.

A man and a woman were rescued from their boat after it crashed onto rocks in Bourne amid fierce waves and heavy wind Sunday afternoon, according to the Bourne Fire Department.

The fire department and the Bourne harbormaster tried to reach the vessel by boat but had to turn back because of the rough conditions and close proximity to the rocks, Weeks said. The rescue had to be made from land instead.

Firefighters in survival suits were dispatched to the scene, Weeks said. The boat had an anchor in the water off its bow, and ropes from the stern were used to pull the vessel closer to shore, where two rescuers then climbed on board, he said.

The woman was removed from the boat first, and rescuers then helped the man onto shore, Weeks said. Both were medically evaluated at the scene and had no injuries, he said.

The man and woman were off the boat about 50 minutes after the department received the initial call, Weeks said.

The incident happened near the Wings Nest Lighthouse, close to the entrance to the Cape Cod Canal, Weeks said.

“It has a history of being rough in that location,” he said.

