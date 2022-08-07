Uxbridge teen dies in Saturday night crash; four injured

A teen was killed and four people seriously injured, after a sedan crashed into a tree and overturned Saturday night in Upton, according to the Upton Police Department.
The front-seat passenger, Jacob Osanya, 18, of Uxbridge, had to be removed from the car through “extensive” extrication and later died from his injuries at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, the Upton Police Department said in a statement Sunday.
Gabriel Dias De Holanda, of Bellingham, was driving north on Glenview Street in a 2019 Acura ILX at 9:07 p.m., according to police. Holanda, 18, had four passengers, including Osanya, in his car.
The Acura veered off the roadway and struck a tree on the front passenger side before overturning, the statement said.
Holanda, and the three rear-seat passengers, Gabriel Brandao, 20, Julio Da Silva, 19,Abraham Seri, 18, all of Milford, were able to free themselves, the statement said.
The four were transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police and the Worcester district attorney’s office did not respond to questions about whether the driver will face charges.
The crash is under investigation by Upton police and the district attorney’s office, according to the statement.
