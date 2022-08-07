Uxbridge teen dies in Saturday night crash; four injured

A teen was killed and four people seriously injured, after a sedan crashed into a tree and overturned Saturday night in Upton, according to the Upton Police Department.

The front-seat passenger, Jacob Osanya, 18, of Uxbridge, had to be removed from the car through “extensive” extrication and later died from his injuries at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, the Upton Police Department said in a statement Sunday.

Gabriel Dias De Holanda, of Bellingham, was driving north on Glenview Street in a 2019 Acura ILX at 9:07 p.m., according to police. Holanda, 18, had four passengers, including Osanya, in his car.