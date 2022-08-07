Senate Democrats in final drive for passage of health and climate bill

It carries many long-sought priorities for President Joe Biden and his party, including hundreds of billions of dollars in climate and energy programs, a plan to lower the cost of prescription drugs and increases aimed at making the tax code more equitable.

Since two key centrist holdouts — Sens. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — said in recent weeks that they would support moving forward with the package, Democrats have been confident that they will be able to muscle it through, despite unanimous Republican opposition.

WASHINGTON — The Senate was grinding its way through a series of rapid-fire amendments early Sunday on a climate, tax and health care spending package that Democrats have been working to pass for months amid fierce opposition.

But as part of the arcane budget process that Democrats are using to shield the package from a filibuster, they must navigate the measure through an hourslong ritual known as a “vote-a-rama,” which reconciliation measures must survive in order to be approved.

In the evenly divided Senate, all 50 members of the Democratic caucus will have to remain united to ward off changes proposed by Republicans and win final passage, which was expected later Sunday, so long as no last-minute changes upend the deal. The House is expected to approve the package Friday.

Republicans, who have fumed over the resurrection of a measure that they thought dead, have acknowledged that their chances of derailing the bill are slim. But only months before the midterm elections in November, the process gives Republican lawmakers an opportunity to force politically vulnerable Democrats to take up tough votes related to gas prices, immigration at the southwestern border and the bill’s tax provisions.

Democrats have so far remained united in pushing back more than a dozen amendments since the vote-a-rama began at 11:31 p.m. Saturday. Eager to maintain the fragile coalition behind the bill, several Democrats have voted down amendments they would otherwise support.

