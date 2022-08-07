If only civilian needs were the priority

The planetary nebula NGC 3132 seen by the James Webb Space Telescope. NASA, ESA, CSA, AND STSCI/NYT

I loved Flynn Coleman’s uplifting column on the visualization of ancient and distant galaxies by the James Webb Space Telescope (”The James Webb Space Telescope is giving humanity what we need right now,” Ideas, July 31). But the list of threatening technologies left out the gravest danger — our government’s plan to spend $2 trillion of our taxpayer dollars over the next decades upgrading all three legs of the nuclear weapons triad — ICBMs, bombers, submarines. This can only increase the chances of a nuclear exchange which would be catastrophic for human civilization. Imagine what our nation could do if the trillions of dollars were redirected to productive and creative civilian needs in housing, health care, education, biomedical research, space exploration, environmental protection, and climate mitigation?