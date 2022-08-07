The prickly topics of proper English, defining existential, and kids

Regarding Joan Webber’s recent letter on participles and commas, wherein she claims that people misuse “existential,” she is plainly mistaken (”Prickly participles? Speaking proper English is confounding enough.” Ideas, July 31). The first entry in both dictionaries I consulted define it as “of or pertaining to existence.” Referring to climate change as an existential threat could not be more correct. As for considering whether or not to have kids, what does she think babies turn into? It’s not as if one can decide to have babies but not, in due time, kids. And anyway the definition of “kid” is “young person,” again according to the dictionary.

David Meyers