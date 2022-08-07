Game 110: Red Sox at Royals lineups and notes

After a tough loss in Kansas City on Saturday night, the Red Sox can even the series — and their record on the season — against the Royals in a Sunday matinee.

Rookie Kutter Crawford, often a bright spot in a struggling Sox rotation, will look to salvage the split for Boston. The righthander is coming off back-to-back strong starts, allowing two earned runs over 11 ⅔ innings against the Guardians and Astros.

Brad Keller has the ball for the hosts with hopes of putting his career struggles against Boston behind him; he has an 8.10 ERA in five appearances against the Sox. Keller is coming off his worst start of the season — an eight-run, 13-hit shelling at the hands of the White Sox on Tuesday.