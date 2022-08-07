Game 110: Red Sox at Royals lineups and notes

After a tough loss in Kansas City on Saturday night, the Red Sox can even the series — and their record on the season — against the Royals in a Sunday matinee.
Rookie Kutter Crawford, often a bright spot in a struggling Sox rotation, will look to salvage the split for Boston. The righthander is coming off back-to-back strong starts, allowing two earned runs over 11 ⅔ innings against the Guardians and Astros.
Brad Keller has the ball for the hosts with hopes of putting his career struggles against Boston behind him; he has an 8.10 ERA in five appearances against the Sox. Keller is coming off his worst start of the season — an eight-run, 13-hit shelling at the hands of the White Sox on Tuesday.
Lineups
RED SOX (54-55): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (3-3, 3.86 ERA)
ROYALS (43-65): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brad Keller (5-12, 4.61 ERA)
Time: 2:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Keller: Bogaerts 3-8, Dalbec 4-5, Devers 1-7, Martinez 3-9, McGuire 1-3, Pham 3-6, Sánchez 7-23, Verdugo 2-4
Royals vs. Crawford: Has not faced any Kansas City batters
Stat of the day: Saturday was the Red Sox’ 8th walk-off loss this season, most in the majors.
Notes: For the second time this season, and just the third time in franchise history, the Kansas City Royals fielded a starting lineup (including the starting pitcher) consisting of homegrown players Friday night ... Keller has only three no-decisions this season, with an American League-leading 12 losses and a 13-game decision streak ... Crawford has a 2.90 ERA since April 23, and has alternated wins and losses in his few decisions this season ... The Sox are 5-5 in their last 10 games, after going 5-15 in their previous 20 games ... A triumph Sunday would give Boston a winning record for the seven-game road trip after going 2-1 in Houston.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.