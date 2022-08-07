Jarren Duran, Red Sox roughed up by Royals in finale of seven-game road trip

Sure enough, Duran didn’t use his glove to shield his eyes from the Midwest sun and the ball landed on the grass to his left. Eaton slid in with a triple.

He knew, as all of baseball surely does by now, that nothing is routine when the Red Sox have Jarren Duran in center field.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a routine popup, an easy out. But Nate Eaton took off running.

Kyle Isbel followed with a drive to the wall in center. Duran caught up to the ball but it popped out of his glove as he reached for it. That was ruled another triple.

Advertisement

The Royals stayed with a winning strategy as MJ Melendez lined a ball to left center. Duran dove to catch it but could prevent Isbel from scoring and Kansas City was on its way to a 12-6 victory on Sunday.

When the game was paused for the Sox to bring in a relief pitcher, Duran started shouting at a heckling fan seated in center field. Right fielder Alex Verdugo and left fielder Tommy Pham came over to make sure it ended there.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

It was all an ugly, untenable look for the Red Sox, who lost three of four games to a Royals team that came into the series with a 41-64 record.

But then who are the Red Sox to have any expectations? They are 54-56 and in last place in the American League East.

The Sox have lost four of five and been outscored by 15 runs since the trade deadline passed and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom claimed they were committed to staying in the playoff chase despite trading away starting catcher Christian Vázquez.

The Sox also released Gold Glove center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. at the deadline, which they termed a “baseball decision.” He has hit poorly this season, but could have made those catches in center field with his cap.

Advertisement

It’s not like Duran is making up for it at the plate. He was 4 for 24 on the road trip and has hit .140 in his last 24 games.

The eighth inning was even worse. Darwinzon Hernandez walked the first three batters he faced. That led to Kansas City scoring six more runs as it sent 10 batters to the plate.

The Royals, one of the worst offensive teams in baseball, scored 25 runs and hit eight home runs in the series.

Melendez, who drove in six runs on Sunday, had three of the home runs.

Kansas City took a 5-0 lead through five innings as Sox starter Kutter Crawford (3-4) was hit hard. Home runs by Pham and Rafael Devers got the Sox within two runs at 5-3 before the Royals scored the next eight runs.

Brad Keller, who was 5-12 with a 4.61 ERA, went six innings for the win, allowing one run.

The Red Sox are off Monday. Starting Tuesday, when they are scheduled to play the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park, 29 of the remaining 52 games are against teams holding a playoff spot.

It’s bad now. It could get worse.





Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.