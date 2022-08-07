Yankees skid hits five as Cardinals finish sweep in St. Louis

DJ LeMahieu homered for the Yankees, who have lost five in a row. It’s their worst skid since a seven-game slide last September.

St. Louis won its season-high seventh straight in a slugfest that took 4 hours, 25 minutes — the longest nine-inning game in the majors this season.

Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong both homered and drove in four runs to help the St. Louis Cardinals outlast the New York Yankees, 12-9, completing a three-game home sweep, its first regular-season series sweep of the Yankees.

New York (70-39) still has the best record in the American League, but its lead in the AL East is down to 9½ games over Toronto, the first time it’s been single digits since June 15.

From scoreless to seven: Rays blow past Tigers in ninth

Yu Chang and Yandy Diaz drew bases-loaded walks as part of a seven-run ninth inning in an otherwise scoreless game, the Tampa Bay Rays beating the Tigers, 7-0, in Detroit.

Isaac Parades hit a one-out single off Tigers closer Gregory Soto (2-6), then took third on a two-out double by Francisco Mejia. Soto walked Jose Siri to load the bases, then missed on a 3-2 pitch to Chang. Soto walked Diaz, his fourth batter of the inning, to make it 2-0.

Jason Foley replaced Soto and allowed a two-run single to Brandon Lowe, a two-run double by Randy Arozarena, and an RBI single by Roman Quinn. Paredes, the 11th batter of the inning, struck out.

“When you go up there in the ninth inning of a scoreless game, your first impulse is to do something big,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “It isn’t easy to still have the patience to lay off close pitches, but that’s what we were able to do. That turned into a fun inning.”

Rays opener Drew Rasmussen pitched three scoreless innings and Colin Poche (4-1) got the win.

Rocco Baldelli furious after Twins lose on replay flip

Cavan Biggio hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and Whit Merrifield scored on an overturned call to lead the Blue Jays to a 3-2 victory over the Twins in Minneapolis to split the four-game series.

Merrifield was originally called out at the plate, but the call was reversed after Twins catcher Gary Sanchez was deemed to have not established a clear lane for Merrifield, whose right foot collided with Sanchez’s left leg as he slid into home plate. The out would have ended the inning.

“It’s one of the worst moments I think we’ve seen of umpiring in any game I’ve ever been a part of in baseball, and I think it was pathetic what just played out,” said Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli, who was ejected for arguing the call.

“Saw Gary straddling home plate so tried to just slide into him, straight into him, best I could,” Merrifield said. “I know what the rule is, it was just a matter of if they were going to call it.”

Toronto remained two games ahead of Tampa Bay for the top wild card in the American League. Minnesota’s lead in the AL Central shrank to one game after a win by Cleveland.

After scoring two early runs, the Blue Jays stifled a late Twins’ comeback. Jose Miranda drove in Minnesota’s first run, an RBI single in the eighth inning, for his fourth consecutive game with at least one RBI. Luis Arraez tied the game in the ninth with an RBI single.

Pete Rose dismisses ‘babe’ who asks about sex with minor in 1970s

Pete Rose dismissed questions about his first appearance on the field in Philadelphia since the franchise scrapped 2017 plans to honor him because of a woman’s claim she had a sexual relationship with baseball’s hit king when she was a minor.

“No, I’m not here to talk about that,” Rose said when Alex Coffey, a female baseball reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer, asked him about it. “Sorry about that. It was 55 years ago, babe.”

Rose was in attendance at a celebration of the 1980 Phillies, world champions 42 years ago whose celebration was postponed for two seasons because of the pandemic. After initially getting booed lightly, the 81-year-old Rose received a standing ovation from Phillies fans when he walked onto the Citizens Bank Park field for the first time since he received a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball in August 1989.

“They made me feel real good today,” said Rose, who got 826 of his 4,256 hits during five years playing for the Phillies from 1979-83. “I don’t want to say I expected it. I guess I did expect it from Philly fans. That’s the way they are. They love their sports heroes.”

The woman, identified as Jane Doe in 2017, said Rose called her in 1973, when she was 14 or 15, and they began a sexual relationship in Cincinnati that lasted several years. Rose acknowledged in 2017 that he did have a relationship with the woman, but he said it started when she was 16. At the time of the relationship, Rose was in his mid-30s and was married with two kids.

The Phillies called off a planned induction into the team’s Wall of Fame in 2017 because of the sexual misconduct accusations levied against him. Rose brusquely responded to the reporter’s question before the game — and later apologized to Coffey following Sunday’s ceremony after initially saying, “Will you forgive me if I sign 1,000 baseballs for you?”

Rose was among many former great Phillies — including Hall of Famer Steve Carlton, and fellow World Series champions Bob Boone, Greg Luzinski, and Larry Bowa — honored Sunday.

“We’ve been doing it for a while, coming back every year, and to mix Pete in, I thought, was very special,” Boone said.

It preceded a 13-1 rout of the Washington Nationals by the Phillies, completing a four-game sweep. Darick Hall hit two home runs, Nick Maton and Rhys Hoskins each hit two-run homers, and Aaron Nola (8-8) allowed one run in six innings to put the Phillies (60-48) 12 games over .500 for the first time since August 2018.

The Phillies hit 14 homers in the four games, their most in any single series in franchise history.

deGrom masterful as Mets beat Atlanta again

Jacob deGrom struck out 12 and carried a perfect game into the sixth inning of his second start all season, pitching the New York Mets past the Braves, 5-2, for their 12th victory in 14 games. Pete Alonso drove in two runs and the first-place Mets finished with 19 strikeouts — including three in a row from closer Edwin Díaz to end it. They took four of five from Atlanta in their NL East showdown, extending their division lead to 6½ games over the defending World Series champions. Pitching at home for the first time in 13 months, a dominant deGrom (1-0) retired his first 17 batters — 12 on strikeouts — before walking Ehire Adrianza with two outs in the sixth. Dansby Swanson followed with a two-run homer on the 76th and final pitch from deGrom, making it 5-2 . . . Jesse Winker hit a grand slam, Marco Gonzales struck out seven, and the Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels, 6-3, in Seattle as Shohei Ohtani received a visit from trainers and continued to struggle. Winker’s slam helped the Mariners stay in third in the AL wild-card race. Eugenio Suárez added two hits and drove in a run as Seattle improved to an AL-best 22-9 in its last 31 games. Two-way sensation Ohtani and Gonzales collided as the pitcher attempted to back up home plate on a throw from the outfield. Gonzales also got a visit from the trainer and stayed in the game. Ohtani struck out in that at-bat, but appeared to have a bit of a limp after reaching base on a single in the fifth inning. He struggled in the four-game series, going 2-for-16 with seven strikeouts . . . Bryse Wilson pitched effectively into the sixth inning, Ke’Bryan Hayes homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped Baltimore’s five-game winning streak with an 8-1 victory at Camden Yards, where the Pirates had lost nine straight. Wilson (2-6) allowed a run and four hits in five-plus innings, and Pittsburgh broke the game open with a four-run seventh during which they won a replay review when catcher Robinson Chirinos was ruled to have violated the home plate collision rule. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde was ejected after the call was overturned . . . Andrew Vaughn had a two-run home run among his three hits, Luis Robert hit a two-run double, and AJ Pollock had two doubles in a three-hit game as the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers, 8-2, to split a four-game series. Leury Garcia had three hits and scored twice, playing shortstop in place of All-Star Tim Anderson, who had his suspension for making contact on July 29 with plate umpire Nick Mahrley during an argument cut from three to two games. Anderson served the first game Sunday . . . Triston McKenzie held Houston to two hits and struck out eight in eight innings, Luke Maile homered for the first time in three years, and Cleveland beat Houston, 1-0, in a battle of battle-weary teams. McKenzie (8-8) retired 15 straight hitters at one point, and walked one over 91 pitches. The win gave Cleveland a split of the four-game series against the AL West leaders, who have their first day off Monday after a stretch of 19 consecutive games. The Guardians are also off, and aren’t far behind, playing 18 games in 17 days.