Cuba fuel depot fire enters third day; injury toll mounts

Cuba struggled for a third day Sunday to contain a fire at a sprawling fuel depot on the northern coast that has left hundreds injured, at least one dead and cast a shadow over the island’s already struggling economy.

The fire at the Matanzas industrial complex that began Friday night after a lightning strike has left at least 122 injured and 17 missing, the presidency and state-run media reported. Late Saturday, officials said they had found a body at the compound.

The fire has affected two storage tanks, one containing 26,000 cubic meters of petroleum and another containing some 50,000 cubic meters of fuel oil, according to the provincial government of Matanzas. Specialized firefighting crews from Mexico and Venezuela are on the ground trying to tame the blaze and keep it from spreading to nearby tanks and installations.