Amid struggles, DataRobot is cutting more staff

The interim chief executive of struggling Boston AI startup DataRobot is slashing expenses at the company. Debanjan Saha, a former Google and Amazon executive who took over last month, said the company would lay off more workers and make other unspecified cutbacks.

“Like many of our peers in the tech industry, we rapidly expanded our go-to-market and business operations last year in preparation for an IPO,” Saha wrote in a post on LinkedIn. “Clearly, market realities are very different today...I’m confident these steps will position DataRobot for long-term sustainable growth.”

The company declined to disclose how many jobs would be eliminated in the layoff. In May, DataRobot cut 7 percent of its roughly 1,000-person workforce.