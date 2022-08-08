Developer proposes apartments on site previously eyed for Roxbury Prep

Dedham-based developer Upton + Partners has proposed a five-story, 124-unit residential building at 361 Belgrade Ave., on the Roslindale-West Roxbury border , where the firm had initially planned to build a school for public charter school Roxbury Prep. Despite four years of discussion and “extensive regulatory scoping,” the school project never made it onto the Boston Planning & Development Agency agenda for a vote, and it was scrapped earlier this year.

“The school proposal received both strong public support and organized opposition against the school use and site at this location (by a new community group and certain nearby residents),” an attorney representing Upton + Partners wrote in a letter of intent to the Bston Planning & Development Agency. “Instead of a new school for Roxbury Prep, opponents expressed strong preference and offered support for a multi-family residential conversion of the Site.”

The newly proposed apartment development “is in direct response to this input, and in hopes to work together on a positive outcome,” the letter of intent continues.

Upton + Partners is proposing to remove the existing auto shop and replace it with a five-story building “of varying height,” with 124 apartments and 86 garage parking spots. The project would include expanded sidewalks and site upgrades, along with “much-needed upgrades in pedestrian connectivity and new public realm,” the letter states.

The developers intend to exceed the city’s affordable-housing rules, which require a minimum of 13 percent of units in many new buildings be set at affordable rents, said Jake Upton, a partner with Upton + Partners. The developer has tapped architecture firm Arrowstreet to design the project. Arrowstreet previously designed Upton + Partners’ Ocean 650, a 230-unit apartment building next to the MBTA Wonderland Blue Line station in Revere.

For its part, Roxbury Prep has since proposed relocating to 69 Proctor St., in Roxbury’s Newmarket neighborhood.

“We could not be happier to be moving forward with our new campus that ensures our students have the permanent, world-class home they deserve in a neighborhood with a long history of celebrating Black and brown lives,” said Shradha Patel, co-founder of Roxbury Prep High School, in a March statement about the newly proposed location.

The letter of intent kicks off the BPDA’s formal Article 80 development-review process, which involves community meetings and eventual BPDA board review.

Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bycathcarlock.