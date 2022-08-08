Layoffs after Envision Bank acquisition

More than 50 people will lose their jobs as a result of bank holding company Hometown Financial Group’s pending acquisition of Randolph Bancorp, aka Envision Bank, in a $146.5 million deal that was announced in March. Envision has filed a notice with state labor officials disclosing that it would cut 56 jobs, starting in October. Quincy-based Envision will be merged into Abington Bank, one of Hometown’s three community banking groups. The job cuts will take place at several bank locations, in Braintree, Holbrook, Randolph, Salem, Quincy, and Westport, and will affect various executive, operational, accounting, and mortgage origination positions. The deal is slated to close by the end of the year. — JON CHESTO

PHARMACEUTICALS

Pfizer to buy maker of sickle-cell drug

Pfizer has agreed to buy Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., the maker of a drug for sickle-cell disease, in a deal worth $5.4 billion. The New York drug giant will pay $68.50 for all outstanding shares of Global Blood, the companies said Monday in a statement before US markets opened. That’s double the price of the stock on Aug. 3, when Bloomberg reported the company was drawing takeover interest. Both boards unanimously approved the transaction. Pfizer will gain Oxbryta, Global Blood’s therapy for sickle-cell disease that sold about $195 million last year and the companies see as a potential blockbuster. Pfizer needs new products as concerns about the pandemic wane, threatening revenue from its top-selling COVID-19 vaccine and its pill to treat the disease, Paxlovid. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ICE CREAM

Ben & Jerry’s sues parent company over West Bank deal

Ben & Jerry’s asked a judge to block its corporate parent, Unilever, from circumventing the ice cream maker’s announced boycott of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. According to a lawsuit by Ben & Jerry’s, Unilever’s sale of its brand and trademark in Israel to a local company violated the 2000 deal by which the consumer products giant acquired the Vermont ice cream maker. Ben & Jerry’s says the acquisition agreement’s provision for an independent board allows it to sue its parent to protect its brand and reputation. “This is an American institution that has built its reputation on the authenticity of its social mission,” Joseph Ahmad, a lawyer for Ben & Jerry’s, argued Monday in a phone hearing before US District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. in Manhattan. Unilever attorney David Marriott contended that the Ben & Jerry’s board has only very limited rights under the deal and has “no power and no authority” to sue its parent. Unilever also claims the suit is moot because the sale closed on June 29. Ben & Jerry’s last year triggered a political controversy in Israel when it said it would halt sales in Jewish West Bank settlements, citing human rights concerns. The company has a history of publicly embracing socially progressive causes, including same-sex marriage and the Black Lives Matter movement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

FAA clears way for 787 Dreamliner

Federal regulators said Monday they are satisfied with changes Boeing has made in the production of its 787 Dreamliner passenger jet, clearing the way for the company to resume deliveries to airline customers “in the coming days.” The Federal Aviation Administration announcement confirmed reports late last month and came days after the agency’s acting chief met with safety inspectors who oversee Boeing. Production of the big, two-aisle 787 has been marred by several problems including gaps between panels of the carbon-composite skin, and use of unapproved titanium parts from a supplier in Italy. Those issues prevented Boeing from delivering any of the planes for most of the last two years, and about 120 have been parked while Boeing tried to fix the production process. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

DATA BREACH

Twilio hit with hack

Twilio Inc., which offers digital authentication solutions, said some of its employees and customers were hacked as part of a scheme in which outsiders duped employees into handing over their passwords. San Francisco-based Twilio represents a ripe target for hackers, because access to its service could potentially enable hackers to access Twilio clients, or the particular accounts. The company said it became aware of the incident on Aug. 4. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RESTAURANTS

Whole Foods cofounder has a new venture

Whole Foods Market cofounder John Mackey is planning a second act when he retires from the Amazon-owned grocer next month: building a chain of plant-based restaurants and wellness centers that offer fitness and spa services. Corporate records list Mackey, 68, as a partner in Healthy America LLC, a startup that raised about $31 million from investors earlier this year and aims to launch a “national network” of medical wellness centers and vegetarian restaurants. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

BioNTech sees continued demand for COVID vaccine

BioNTech, which teamed up with Pfizer to develop a powerful COVID-19 vaccine, has reported higher revenue and net profit in the first half of the year and expects demand to grow as it releases updated vaccines to target new Omicron strains. The German pharmaceutical company said Monday that revenue hit about 9.57 billion euros ($9.76 billion) in the first six months of 2022, up from nearly 7.36 billion euros in the same period a year earlier. But revenue dropped to about 3.2 billion euros in the second quarter from 5.31 billion euros in April through June of last year. BioNTech said the dynamic nature of the pandemic has led to changes in orders and revenue but that it expects a strong end to the year. It said it plans to release revamped vaccines tailored to the latest Omicron variants as early as October, which could lead to a fall booster campaign. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

KITCHEN APPLIANCES

Whirpool to buy Insinkerator

Whirlpool agreed to buy Insinkerator, Emerson Electric Co.’s garbage-disposal business, in a $3 billion transaction. The all-cash deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, subject to regulatory approvals, the company said in a statement Monday. It’s expected to add about $1.25 to Whirlpool’s earnings per share in its 2023 fiscal year. The transaction comes as Whirlpool conducts a review of its business to concentrate on areas with high growth and margin potential by focusing on the Americas, countertop appliances, and the commercial segment. The company announced the sale of its Russian operations in late June. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHILANTHROPY

Project to invest $100m overseas

A new philanthropic project hopes to invest $100 million in 10 countries, mostly in Africa, by 2030 to support 200,000 community health workers, who serve as a critical bridge to treatment for people with limited access to medical care. The Skoll Foundation and The Johnson & Johnson Foundation announced Monday that they donated a total of $25 million to the initiative. The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria, which will oversee the project, matched the donations and hopes to raise an additional $50 million. The investment seeks to empower the frontline workers that experts say are essential to battling outbreaks of COVID-19, Ebola, and HIV. — ASSOCIATED PRESS