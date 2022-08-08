fb-pixel Skip to main content

10-month-old boy in Providence drowns in bathtub, police say

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated August 8, 2022, 8 minutes ago

Providence police are investigating the death of an infant who apparently drowned in a bathtub after being left alone by the child’s mother this weekend.

The incident took place this weekend at 244 Chad Brown St., Providence Police Major David Lapatin wrote in an e-mail Monday.

“A 10 month old boy was found in the bathtub, drowned,” he wrote Monday. “The mother had left him alone. We are still in the middle of the investigation. Nothing to report.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.

