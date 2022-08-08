150 without power in Cambridge after cable failure caused smoke to come from manhole

About 150 electric customers were without power in Cambridge after an underground cable failure caused smoke to come out of a manhole Monday afternoon, officials said.
Emergency crews responded to Gore and Lambert streets, near the Twin Cities shopping plaza, after receiving a report of smoke coming out of a manhole there at 5:24 p.m., Cambridge police spokesman Jeremy Warnick said in an e-mail. Traffic lights in the immediate area were reset by Eversource just after 6:30 p.m., he said.
The fire department had units at the scene for about an hour, Cambridge Fire Chief Gerard E. Mahoney said in an e-mail.
Eversource responded to the scene and was working to restore power to the 150 customers “as quickly as is safely possible,” Caroline Pretyman, a spokeswoman for Eversource, said.
“We are anticipating that we could restore power at some point tonight but will know more once we are able to assess the damage more closely,” Pretyman said.
