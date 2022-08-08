3-alarm fire extinguished at Eversource substation in Lexington

A three-alarm blaze broke out at an Eversource substation in Lexington on Monday evening but was quickly extinguished, officials said.

Eversource officials and firefighters responded to the substation at 1709 Massachusetts Ave. after a transformer caught fire just before 6 p.m., officials said. The fire was put out by about 8 p.m. and there were no longer any outages associated with it at that time, according to the utility.

“We are working closely with local first responders to make the area safe and assess the damage,” Caroline Pretyman, a spokeswoman for Eversource, said in an e-mail.