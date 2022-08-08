Be on the lookout for a dog who ran out on a wedding in Castle Hill in Newport, R.I.

Leonard said she was told a dog sitter opened a cottage door and Zoey bolted outside.

Zoey escaped from a dog sitter on Saturday night, one day before she was supposed to be part of an out-of-state couple’s wedding, according to Newport councilwoman Kate Leonard. There is a $4,000 reward for the return of the dog, which was last seen around 8:30 p.m. near the Castle Hill Inn at 590 Ocean Ave. in Newport.

NEWPORT, R.I. — Calling all Rhode Islanders. Be on the lookout for an escaped Aussiedoodle — an Australian Shepherd and poodle mix.

“They have dog trappers and they are out searching,” Leonard said. “They are still looking, and I have the whole neighborhood looking. We are hoping she is found. They are giving a $4,000 reward. Maybe that’s an incentive for someone to come and search.”

Leonard said the couple almost canceled their wedding ceremony because of the lost pet. They are staying in Saunderstown until the dog can be found.

“I volunteered to have them stay in my house if they wanted to try and help them out,” Leonard said. “I feel so bad for them. Terrible.”

Numerous pets groups have issued bulletins letting people know about Zoey. She is wearing a pink collar.

Anyone with information on the missing dog can call 703-795-9860 or message instagram.com/alwaysadoptri.





