‘Big paws to fill’: Service dog for Suffolk DA’s office retires and a new pup takes the leash

Indy was the first service dog in any New England D.A.’s Office and helped hundreds of children and adults give their often-traumatic testimonies, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said to the dozens of people in the crowd.

He was the star of the show at his retirement party, celebrating eight years of work as a facility dog — a trained dog that works in a healthcare, visitation, or education settings, according to nonprofit Canine Companions — comforting those in emotional distress at the D.A.’s Office.

Indy, a 10-year-old Golden Retriever and Labrador mix, laid on the carpet of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office Monday while employees and members of the press took turns petting him.

“You did it with affection, loyalty, and love,” Hayden said, turning to Indy. “And of course, that’s come along with a lot of belly rubs, snacks, and the like. You’ve made many happy, easy days for so many people.”

A blue and white cake with a photo of Indy and the words, “Happy retirement, Indy!!” sat on a table along with an assortment of dog treats. Office staffers gathered around a board with bright-colored markers to write well wishes for Indy.

Benjamin, an eager-looking pup, was introduced as Indy’s successor and went around sniffing the hands of those at the “passing of the leash” ceremony. Benjamin will bring comfort to survivors, witnesses, and victims of cases, just as Indy did, Hayden said.

“Benjamin, you’ve got some big paws to fill,” Hayden said to the new pup. “You cast no doubt that you’re up to the task. You’re calm, kind, and you’re a very, very good boy.”

Both Indy and Benjamin were first raised at Canine Companions’ main campus in California and then brought to live with volunteers in Medford, New York, where they spent eight to 10 months learning 40 different commands, according to Kara Hayes, office facility dog handler.

During his time at the D.A.’s office, Indy went with Hayes to comfort inmates at local prisons for six years, as well, she said.

“People are more human in front of dogs than they are with each other,” Hayes said. “I find people are more open, more compassionate, and more engaged when they’re with them.”

