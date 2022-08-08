Boston’s heat emergency extended through Tuesday

“With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Tuesday, we’re extending the heat emergency to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are safe,” Wu said in the statement. “As we continue to see intense heat impact our region, It is clear that a changing climate is a big risk to our health and communities right now. I encourage residents to continue to utilize our cooling centers and splash pads, and to check on your neighbors.”

Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday extended the heat emergency in Boston through Tuesday, after initially declaring it from Thursday Sunday of last week and then extending it once into Monday, her office said in a statement.

The statement said 16 cooling centers at Boston Centers for Youth & Families locations will remain open Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A full list of the BCYF locations is available online at boston.gov/heat. Due to rising COVID-19 case counts, the statement said, masks are strongly recommended in the cooling centers.

In addition, Wu’s office said, splash pads will be open at parks and playgrounds throughout the city, and select indoor BCYF pools are available for swimming. More information on pool and splash pad locations is available here. Information on registering for a swim time at a pool can be found here.

City officials said that from Thursday through Sunday, Boston EMS responded to 51 calls directly related to the heat, in addition to a higher than average call volume.

“Everyone, regardless of how healthy or young you are, is susceptible to heat-related illness,” said Boston EMS Chief James Hooley in the statement. “As we look forward to relief in the future forecast, continue to increase your water intake, scale back on outdoor exercise, and seek in-door air conditioned places during peak temperatures.”

