Dartmouth graduate dies while attending delayed 2020 commencement in Hanover, N.H.

The Hanover, N.H., Fire Department responded at 1:48 a.m. to a report of a person injured on the embankment beneath the Ledyard Bridge, according to a joint statement by the Hanover fire and police departments that was issued Monday. The bridge is just west of Dartmouth’s campus and crosses the Connecticut River, which forms the border between New Hampshire and Vermont.

David Gallagher was in town with his family to celebrate with other members of the class of 2020, nearly two and a half years after their graduation was moved online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to officials.

A 24-year-old man attending his pandemic-delayed commencement ceremony at Dartmouth College died after he was found on a rocky embankment under a bridge in Hanover, N.H., early Sunday morning, officials said.

The victim was placed on a pontoon boat provided by Dartmouth Safety and Security and was taken to a waiting ambulance on another part of the river, the statement said.

He was then taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., where he died from severe injuries, the statement said. The statement did not identify the victim. Dartmouth College officials confirmed that the man was Gallagher.

The statement did not indicate what led to Gallagher’s injuries or how he ended up on the embankment. The death is under investigation by the Hanover Police Department, the statement said.

A Dartmouth spokesperson said Gallagher was a member of the class of 2020.

“The Dartmouth community is deeply saddened by this terrible tragedy,” Diana Lawrence, Dartmouth associate vice president for communications, said in an e-mail to the Globe on Monday night. “President [Philip J.] Hanlon has been in touch with the parents of David Gallagher to share his condolences on their profound loss.”

The commencement ceremony was held Saturday and was attended by more than 800 graduates, according to the college’s website.

