Four military helicopters seen flying over Boston

Witnesses shared videos on social media showing the aircraft, which appeared to be V-22 Ospreys, flying over Charlestown, Jamaica Plain, Roslindale, and Hyde Park between 11 a.m. and noon.

Four military helicopters were seen flying over parts of Boston on Monday, causing a loud rumble that left observers wondering why there were aircraft flying low over the city in the middle of the day.

NBC 10 meteorologist David Bagley posted video on Twitter at 11:08 a.m. showing the helicopters flying over Saugus.

Another Twitter user posted a video at 11:11 a.m. showing the helicopters heading west along the Charles River and over the Longfellow Bridge.

Advertisement

The helicopters were then spotted flying over Roslindale and Hyde Park, according to witnesses who shared video and pictures on social media.

It was not immediately clear Monday why the helicopters were flying over the city. Federal and state officials referred inquiries to the US Marines, where a spokesman didn’t immediately respond to questions submitted by the Globe.

John R. Ellement and Shannon Larson of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.