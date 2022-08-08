Grant to help Somerville schools boost support for LGBTQ students

Somerville will be able to increase support for its LGBTQ students through a recent grant.

The It Gets Better Project selected the Somerville schools to receive $10,000 through the organization’s “50 States. 50 Grants. 5000 Voices” grant program. The district will distribute the funds to its gender/sexuality alliances to bolster their work.

At each school, alliances will purchase new pride packages that include board games, decorations, art supplies, pride flags, and pronoun pins. They will also use the money to host events that help reinforce a sense of acceptance, community belonging, and safety, and add books relating to LBGTQ identities to their school libraries.