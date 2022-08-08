It’s official: KISS 108 has a new morning drive show - with Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan

Kiss personalities Justin Aguirre and Winnie Akoury will also appear on “Billy & Lisa in the Morning,” according to the statement, which noted that they’d been part of “Matty in the Morning” as well.

In a statement, Kiss 108 noted that Costa and Donovan, both of whom were part of the long-running “Matty in the Morning” show that Siegel helmed for decades, have played lead roles in the drive-time slot since Siegel’s retirement in the spring.

The post-Matt Siegel era at Kiss 108 formally took shape Monday when the radio station announced that “Billy & Lisa in the Morning” will slide into the 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. time slot, led by Kiss veterans Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan, effective immediately.

“Billy and I have always had great on-air chemistry and the new show is a natural evolution for us, building on the time we’ve spent working together for the last 20 years,” Donovan said in the statement. “It’s fun. It’s unpredictable. It’s Boston.”

Costa said he’s thankful for the listeners who’ve warmed to the lineup in recent months.

“Kiss 108, the listeners, are a big part of my life and Boston is my home,” Costa said in the statement. “I’m thankful that the audience has embraced the new show. We have a world class team at Kiss 108 and I look forward to continuing to entertain the audience in the morning.”

Siegel told listeners in a prerecorded message played on the air in early May that he was retiring, ending a four-decade run during which he amassed an enormous following but also, in recent years, stirred controversy with impolitic remarks on gender issues.

Last year, Siegel sparked controversy with comments he made following pop star Demi Lovato’s announcement that they are nonbinary; the singer told a podcast last week that she’s returned to using she/her pronouns.

At the time of Lovato’s 2021 announcement, Siegel told listeners he was being ordered to “stop talking about what I’ve been talking about,” and then he stunningly signed off, saying, “I just want to say, I love my listeners . . . and it’s been a hell of a run, but I think it’s coming to an end.” It wasn’t. He was back on the air the next day.

Speaking to the Globe in early May, Siegel acknowledged his comments about Lovato were thoughtless.

“I’d never experienced negative heat like that before because it didn’t really exist before the social media thing,” he said. “I’ve said a lot of stupid things. The stuff that happened a year ago is my fault. I acted like a jerk and I got heat for it. But I don’t want that to be my legacy.”

On Monday, Dylan Sprague, senior vice president of programming for Kiss parent iHeartMedia Boston, said in the company’s statement that putting two of Siegel’s longtime lieutenants in the captains’ chairs made sense. Costa’s been at Kiss since 1980, Donovan since 2002, per the statement.

“We’re excited to usher in a new era in mornings on Kiss 108,” Sprague said. “Billy and Lisa have been an enormous part of the station’s success over the years and it’s only fitting that the show bears their name.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.