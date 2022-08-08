Man remains on life support after going underwater in Medford pond

When police and firefighters arrived at the pond on Elm Street they went to the swimming area but could not locate the the man, police said.

Medford police said at approximately 11:15 a.m. they received a 911 call reporting that a man had gone underwater at Wright’s Pond and had not resurfaced.

A 28-year-old man remained on life support at Massachusetts General Hospital Monday after he was pulled from a pond in Medford on Sunday, police said.

With the help of the dispatcher, they were able to determine that the victim was at the north side of the pond, which is not visible from the beach side of the pond and is not a designated swim area, police said.

Advertisement

Two firefighters jumped in the pond to get the man, and a Medford police officer also went into the water to help, police said.

The man was taken out of the water and carried through the woods to a Medford Fire Department off-road vehicle that brought him to an ambulance in the area of Route 28, police said.

At the hospital, it was determined that the victim had no brain activity, and the hospital was in the process of notifying his family, police said.

The man’s family lives in India, and he is being kept alive till his family is properly notified, Medford police said in a statement.

Medford police are urging the public to use designated swimming areas to prevent further accidents.

“We can not stress enough for people to use designated beach and swim areas when swimming in ponds and lakes,” police said in the statement. “The other sections of those bodies of water can be very dangerous to swim in even for experienced swimmers.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.