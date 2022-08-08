Mayor Michelle Wu proposes hefty pay raises for top city officials

Wu is proposing setting the mayor’s salary as high as $230,000, up from the current cap of $207,000. For city councilors, she proposed increasing pay from $103,500 to $115,000. For elected officials, those increases would not go into effect until after the next election cycle, meaning Wu and current city councilors would need to be reelected to enjoy the higher pay scale.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is proposing hefty wage hikes for some of the city’s top elected and appointed officials, including the mayor, City Council, and police and fire commissioners, according to a letter she filed Monday with the City Council .

But if the ordinance wins approval from the City Council, other pay increases would go into effect retroactively as of Aug. 1, including significant raises for the police commissioner, fire commissioner, corporation counsel, and chief information officer, among other top officials. Wu’s proposal would set the pay range for police and fire commissioners between $260,000 and $325,000, up from its current range of $200,000 to $250,000.

Boston offered its incoming police commissioner, Michael Cox, a salary of $300,000, “which reflects the market rate for major city police chiefs,” a city spokesperson told the Globe last month.

The median household income in Boston is $76,298, according to census figures.

The proposal requires approval from the Boston City Council, which next meets on Wednesday. In a letter to the council, Wu wrote that her administration has been reviewing salary ranges over the past few months.

“The purpose of these amendments is to adjust the level of compensation for the City’s elected and appointed officials” pursuant to the recommendations that came out of that process, she wrote. Every other year, the city’s compensation advisory board is required to submit salary recommendations for top municipal officials whose pay is not covered by collective bargaining agreements.

A spokeswoman for Wu did not immediately respond to questions about whether the mayor supports pay raises for other city employees — particularly its lowest-paid workers. Salary ranges for City Council staff, for example, begin in the mid $40,000s, and some grave diggers working full time for the city are paid less than $37,000, according to January 2022 data. According to data provided by the city, as of January, many full-time paraprofessionals, custodians, and cafeteria managers were paid less than $40,000.

Those salaries can be tough to square with city residency requirements, which mandate that most workers live within Boston city limits for 10 years. That often leaves the most junior, and lowest paid, city employees struggling to afford housing in a city where rents and home prices are skyrocketing. Boston was ranked the fourth-most-expensive city for renters in the United States, with a median monthly rent of $2,600 on a newly listed one-bedroom apartment, according to a July report by rental company Zumper.

For many city workers, wages are set through union contracts. When Wu entered office in November, the city’s contracts had expired with all its municipal unions, and many are still being negotiated.





