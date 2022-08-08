Neo-Nazi demonstration in the Seaport prompts cancellation of drag queen story hour

Bourrée tweeted that the presence of the hate group prompted the cancellation of the event which was billed online as a performance that allows children to “see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where people can present as they wish and where dress up is real.”

Masked members of NSC-131, described by the Anti-Defamation League as a neo-Nazi group, assembled Sunday afternoon outside a building on Harbor Way where drag performer Patty Bourrée and friends were scheduled to put on a show for families.

Neo-Nazi group NSC-131 again descended on Boston, this time on Sunday outside a drag queen story hour event in the Seaport. The featured performer canceled the story hour due to the presence of the group, which has targeted prior events in and around the city.

“I just could not face the neo-nazis today I said turn this Uber around,” Bourrée tweeted Sunday at 2:06 p.m., adding 30 minutes later: “I really hate that I cancelled a story hour today because two protest groups were present, but I can’t put myself (and the kids!) in a potentially violent situation especially when I don’t trust that the BPD will protect me in a worst case scenario.”

The identity of the second group that Bourrée referenced wasn’t immediately clear.

A photo of the NSC-131 members standing outside the Seaport building was posted to Twitter by the handle Waltham Night’s Watch, which monitors far-right extremist activity in the area. In the photo, group members are masked and holding a large banner, the message of which is obscured, and a line of uniformed Boston police officers are standing across from them at the entrance to the property where the performance had been scheduled.

Boston police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesperson, said Monday that no one was arrested Sunday in connection with the Seaport incident.

Police arrested NSC-131 founder Christopher R. Hood Jr., 23, of Pepperell, on July 23 in Jamaica Plain where he was leading about 20 masked men demonstrating outside a historic mansion where families had gathered for a children’s drag queen story hour, also featuring Burr.

Hood was charged with affray and disturbing the peace in that July 23 incident, police said at the time.

Bourrée said Monday that it’s “quite frustrating and angering” to have hate groups targeting the events.

“A lot of the narrative that these groups spread is that this is something that I really seek out” to be in the presence of children, Bourrée said. “I’m a fulltime performer, and this is something that communities invite me in to do — communities, corporations, all kinds of people. They are the ones who have the desire to put on these types of events, whether it’s a community putting forth pro-LGBTQ values, whatever they’re trying to signal. ... It’s work that I do to support my life.”

Future performances, Bourrée said, are “going to have to be a lot more planned by me and the drag community, so it can be safe and a little more centralized probably. It’s made me a more active participant and more passionate about this work that they’re so afraid of.”

The presence of Hood and his followers outside the Loring Greenough House on July 23 marked the second time that month that a sizable group of extremists had staged a public demonstration in Boston. On July 2, about 100 members of the Patriot Front hate group marched through the city’s downtown, surprising law enforcement who said they had no advance warning.

The Patriot Front demonstration allegedly turned violent in at least one instance, as a Black man reported to police that he was assaulted by members of the group who surrounded him while holding shields and knocked him to the ground.

In March, police arrested Hood in South Boston where masked demonstrators wearing NSC-131 attire displayed a banner that read, “Keep Boston Irish” during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. He was charged with public drinking, but the complaint was dismissed prior to his arraignment, court records show.

The uptick in neo-Nazi activity prompted US Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office last week to launch an “End Hate Now” hotline, where people who suspect white supremacist activity or any type of hate crime can report it by calling 1-83-END-H8-NOW (1-833-634-8669).

A request for comment on the NSC presence at the Seaport Sunday was sent to Rollins’s office Monday morning.

Bourrée also struck a defiant tone on Twitter Sunday.

“I want it to be known though for the losers who I know creep on my social media that Drag Queen Story Hour Boston is actively planning to offer story times to the families that are asking for them in ways that will be safer for the performers and the kids,” Burr wrote.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.