Recycling truck backs into utility pole in Winthrop, causing power outages

Some residents in Winthrop lost power amid the ongoing heatwave after a recycling truck backed into a utility pole and damaged a transformer Monday afternoon, police and fire officials said.

The truck struck the pole on Foam Street at about 1 p.m., Winthrop police and fire said in a statement. The transformer fell to the ground, and the damage caused power outages on Foam Street and on Siren Street up to the Shirley Street intersection, according to the statement.

The fire department opened a cooling center for affected residents at the Robert DeLeo Senior Center at 35 Harvard St., the statement said. It was expected to take about three hours to restore power to the area.