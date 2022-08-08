Salem to spend $9 million in federal funds on affordable housing

Salem is investing new federal funds to expand affordable housing opportunities in the city.

Mayor Kim Driscoll announced that $9.07 million of Salem’s initial allotment of American Rescue Plan Act funds will go toward several housing initiatives.

“For many Salem residents, the last few years of this pandemic have resulted in greater levels of housing insecurity,” Driscoll said. “This, combined with the rapid increase in home values and rents, has only exacerbated the need for real action on housing and affordability.”