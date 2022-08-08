For some gay and bisexual men, a monkeypox vaccine gives them both hope and anxiety of the past

“We heard how monkeypox was affecting people and wanted to be on the forefront of taking it seriously — whether we were or weren’t having multiple [sexual] partners,” said Robins, who embraced Paiva after he received his shot, both saying they were relieved to have some protection.d have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 30 days.

PROVIDENCE — Luke Robins was sitting in the waiting room at Open Door Health tapping the medical forms he just filled out on his legs. He was next to get vaccinated, but one of the first men in Rhode Island to get the first of two doses against monkeypox. It’s a poxvirus related to smallpox — which anyone can get — but this new outbreak is primarily spreading among gay and bisexual men at disproportionate levels.

Robins, 28, and his partner Anthony Paiva, 26, signed up to get the shot together.

Yet, Paiva is concerned the messaging around monkeypox is almost solely focused on the disease being transmitted among gay and bisexual men. “It’s not just a ‘gay disease,’” he said.

“Straight people can get it, too,” said Paiva, who works in the athletics department at Brown University. “And if we don’t start saying it, this is going to be a HIV or AIDS failure 2.0. That’s detrimental to our safety.”

Empty bottles of the monkeypox vaccine after they were used at a vaccination clinic at Open Door Health. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Dr. Amy Nunn, the executive director of the Rhode Island Public Institute (which oversees Open Door Health), said she hasn’t heard those same worries as much in the clinic. Yet she said the clinic’s average client is about 33 years old — a generation of people who were not yet old enough to remember when HIV and AIDS first emerged in the 1980s or were not yet sexually active.

“I just saw an article about how a baby had monkeypox. The comments section was flooded with people saying that gay people are ‘groomers,’” said Paiva. “But monkeypox can be spread multiple ways.”

Monkeypox causes a rash that looks like pimples or blisters and can spread across the body and is transmitted through close physical contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores, contaminated items with fluids or sores like bedding or clothing, or through respiratory droplets following prolonged face-to-face contact — including in crowded settings.

She told the Globe she went to The Stable, a gay-friendly bar in downtown, last week and spoke to some of the patrons about the type of messaging they wanted to see regarding monkeypox. “One man said he was concerned over having scars all over his face. He said it’s what prompted him to start reducing the number of [sexual] partners he has temporarily,” she said.

Most infections last two to three weeks and can be resolved on their own, but others can become severe. While COVID-19 can easily spread through the air, the risk of contracting monkeypox to the general public remains low unless they engage in higher-risk behaviors, according to the CDC, including having sex with multiple partners. Nunn and her colleagues, however, are pushing against only using that messaging.

“We don’t want to scare people. But making sure our messaging resonates with them is more important than taking a tone of restrictions. Saying ‘don’t have sex’ as a sexual health clinic doesn’t make sense,” said Kyle McKendall, the chief philanthropy officer of the Rhode Island Public Health Institute, who pointed out the banana wallpaper in the clinic’s bathroom and an oversized fishbowl of condoms in the waiting room. “And frankly, it’s not going to resonate with this community.”

A package of the vaccine used against monkeypox at Open Door Health. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

President Biden declared monkeypox a public health emergency on Aug. 5, but Rhode Island health department spokesman Joseph Wendelken said the state is already responding to the outbreak like an emergency. “However, the federal government has not yet opened up dedicated federal funding to states for their monkeypox responses,” Wendelken said in an email.

The first case of monkeypox in the US involved a Massachusetts resident in mid-May, and since then more than 7,500 cases have been detected, according to the CDC. The Rhode Island Department of Health said the state has confirmed at least 29 cases. But health experts say cases are likely being undercounted due to the lack of testing, which can take 24 hours to “an unknown number of days,” according to Dr. Philip Chan, the medical director of the Rhode Island Public Health Institute and a health consultant to the state.

Nunn said she hasn’t seen any vaccine hesitancy with JYNNEOS, the two-dose vaccine series currently available for monkeypox. But instead, the federal government can’t get the shots to Rhode Island fast enough.

“We’re told [by the health department] that everyone who is getting vaccinated today has a second dose waiting for them already in the state,” said Nunn. “There are conversations around shifting our policy to push out the first dose to as many people as we can. That’s controversial because we don’t know when we’ll get our next supply in time. But we believe we should do it to give some initial immunity to as many people as possible.”

When asked how much immunity a person has after the first dose, Nunn said the science behind the vaccine was still unclear. Patients receive their second dose approximately 28 days after their first.

Anthony Williams, 41, receives the monkeypox vaccine from nurse practitioner Michaela Maynard at Open Door Health, a Rhode Island Public Institute initiative, in Providence. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Rhode Island was one of 10 states to receive the vaccine in late July. But there’s already waiting list of more than 500 people looking to get the shot at Open Door Health alone.

“While we are making monkeypox vaccine available as soon as it comes into the state, there is still more demand than supply right now in Rhode Island and across the country,” said Dr. Utpala Bandy, interim state health director.

While in an exam room, Anthony Williams, 41, admitted to the nurse practitioner administering the vaccine he was scared of needles, but proudly proclaimed, “But I’m not going to live in fear if I don’t have to.” A neon yellow bandaid was placed over the pricked skin.

“Will some groups use [monkeypox] as one more thing to attack us? Yes. It’s unfortunate, but that’s what people who are afraid of something do instead of educating themselves and realizing this could effect them too,” said Williams. “Like HIV, the stigma still applies.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.