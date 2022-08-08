Three police departments team up with crisis clinician

Three area police departments are teaming on a new initiative to enhance their response to mental health-related calls.

The Norfolk, Plainville, and Wrentham departments are deploying a crisis clinician to accompany officers on calls involving people with mental health or substance abuse issues. The aim is to divert those individuals from the criminal justice system and refer them to behavioral health services.

The Co-Response Jail Diversion program is funded through a grant from the state Department of Mental Health. The towns are partnering with the nonprofit agency Advocates, which is providing the clinician.