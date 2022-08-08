Three police departments team up with crisis clinician

Three area police departments are teaming on a new initiative to enhance their response to mental health-related calls.
The Norfolk, Plainville, and Wrentham departments are deploying a crisis clinician to accompany officers on calls involving people with mental health or substance abuse issues. The aim is to divert those individuals from the criminal justice system and refer them to behavioral health services.
The Co-Response Jail Diversion program is funded through a grant from the state Department of Mental Health. The towns are partnering with the nonprofit agency Advocates, which is providing the clinician.
“While responding to calls for service it’s very common for our officers to come into contact with individuals experiencing mental health crises or substance use disorders in desperate need of behavioral health services,” Norfolk Chief Charles Stone said. “With the assistance of crisis clinicians, our departments can work to ensure that these individuals get the proper assistance and help they need instead of being directed to the criminal justice system.”
Advertisement
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.