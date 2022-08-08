fb-pixel Skip to main content

Watch live: Democratic primary candidates for Mass. secretary of state debate

Updated August 8, 2022, 11 minutes ago
William F. Galvin (left) and Tanisha Sullivan.

Secretary of State William F. Galvin and challenger Tanisha Sullivan will square off in their first debate Monday, offering voters a view into the only statewide Democratic primary featuring an incumbent.

Galvin is seeking a historic eighth term, framing himself as a steady, experienced election administrator at a time when baseless claims of election fraud have roiled the country. And Sullivan, a corporate attorney and the head of Boston’s NAACP branch, has pitched herself as a more progressive secretary who would seek to expand the reach of what she called a “stale” office.

Monday’s debate is being moderated by “Radio Boston” host Tiziana Dearing and hosted by WBUR in partnership with WCVB Channel 5 and The Boston Globe.

Advertisement

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video