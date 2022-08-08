Watch live: Democratic primary candidates for Mass. secretary of state debate

Secretary of State William F. Galvin and challenger Tanisha Sullivan will square off in their first debate Monday, offering voters a view into the only statewide Democratic primary featuring an incumbent.

Galvin is seeking a historic eighth term, framing himself as a steady, experienced election administrator at a time when baseless claims of election fraud have roiled the country. And Sullivan, a corporate attorney and the head of Boston’s NAACP branch, has pitched herself as a more progressive secretary who would seek to expand the reach of what she called a “stale” office.

Monday’s debate is being moderated by “Radio Boston” host Tiziana Dearing and hosted by WBUR in partnership with WCVB Channel 5 and The Boston Globe.