Biden, with some legit big wins recently, faces a tough opponent. And it’s not Republicans.

Job growth is way higher than expected. Gas prices are going down, as are mortgage rates. His order to kill the leader of Al-Qaeda was successful. There is bipartisan support and focus on containing China. Russia still hasn’t found victory in Ukraine. And Congress either has passed, or is on its way to passing, Biden’s signature priorities of increasing production of semiconductor chips in the United States, fighting climate change, improving tax equity, and negotiating lower drug prices for Medicare recipients.

Despite being the most unpopular president in modern polling history, President Biden has been on a roll in recent weeks.

Democrats have been trying to say this means they have the momentum to do even more.

That might be the case. But it’s not Republicans standing in the way, even if they have fought Biden at nearly every turn.

Biden’s opponent now is the clock.

It took nearly a year for a reconciliation bill to pass the Senate. What was once called the Build Back Better bill had a new name every time it got slimmed down. Eventually, several iterations later, what passed the Senate Sunday was called the Inflation Reduction Act.

During this time, much of Biden’s legislative agenda was stalled. Republicans knew that every day that went by was another day that the Democratic-controlled Capitol Hill and White House didn’t get anything done.

Democrats knew it, too.

Everyone knew the math: If Democrats just voted as a bloc, there wasn’t a lot that Republicans could do to stop them — at least as it related to nominations and issues involving money.

Now, Democrats have gotten something done. But the pressure is on.

Democrats only have three months to notch up more accomplishments until the midterm elections. While the prospects for Democrats in those elections have improved this summer, one item is seen as a given: Republicans will take over control of the US House. (Control of the Senate is now a 50-50 proposition.)

That alone means that most items Biden was talking about pursuing during his campaign for president will be non-starters.

After the election, Democrats still will have two more months of a lame duck Congress before Republicans may take over the gavel in the House.

A lot is left on the Biden agenda. There is action on canceling student debt, banning assault weapons, protecting voting rights, addressing climate change, reforming police, reforming immigration, providing paid parental leave, and establishing abortion rights nationwide. Some of those items will require getting rid of the filibuster, which seems especially unlikely.

All of these things will be significantly harder to get done in a matter of 90 days, after the midterms.

This being Washington, the Senate has just embarked on a monthlong vacation. Like many a vacation, the work will continue to pile up. And when they return, the clock will be ticking even louder.

