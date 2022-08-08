Boston man charged with impersonating officer, attempted rape

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police arrested a man they say posed as a police officer and attempted to kidnap and rape a woman over the weekend.

Charles Singleton, 51, of Boston, claimed to be a police officer when he offered a ride to a woman he'd met at a social gathering during the early morning hours on Saturday, according to police.

Instead, he drove the woman a short distance, pulled out a gun and ordered her to walk out into a dark field where he groped her and threatened to kill her if she didn't comply with his instructions, police said.