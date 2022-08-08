In Wisconsin, GOP voters demand the impossible: decertifying 2020

But she will still not entertain the false notion that the election can somehow be overturned, a fantasy that has taken hold among many of the state’s Republicans, egged on by one of her opponents, Tim Ramthun.

She soon backtracked. Eventually, she said the 2020 election had been “rigged” against former president Donald Trump. She sued the state’s election commission.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — When she started her campaign for governor of Wisconsin, former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch, a Republican, acknowledged that President Biden had been legitimately elected.

And for that, she is taking grief from voters in the closing days before Tuesday’s primary.

Advertisement

At a campaign stop here last week, one voter, Donette Erdmann, pressed Kleefisch on her endorsement from former vice president Mike Pence, whom many of Trump’s most devoted supporters blame for not blocking the counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021. “I was wondering if you’re going to resort to a RINO agenda or an awesome agenda,” Erdmann said, using a right-wing pejorative for disloyal Republicans.

Kleefisch’s startled answer — “don’t make your mind up based on what somebody else is doing,” she warned, defending her “awesome agenda” — was not enough.

“I’m going to go with Tim Ramthun,” Erdmann said afterward.

Kleefisch’s predicament illustrates how Trump’s supporters have turned fury over his 2020 election loss and the misguided belief that its results can be nullified into central campaign issues in the Republican primary for governor in Wisconsin, a battleground state won by razor-thin margins in the last two presidential elections. GOP candidates have been left choosing whether to tell voters they are wrong or to engage in the fiction that something can be done to reverse Trump’s defeat.

Dozens of Republican voters and activists interviewed across the state in the past week said they wanted to see lawmakers decertify the state’s election results and claw back its 10 electoral votes, something that cannot legally be done. Nearly all of them pointed to a July decision from the conservative-leaning Wisconsin Supreme Court, which ruled that drop boxes used to collect ballots during the pandemic were illegal under state law, as evidence that hundreds of thousands of 2020 votes should be thrown out.

Advertisement

“Everybody that I’ve talked to voted for Trump,” said Cyndy Deeg, a food industry worker from Larsen, Wisc. “He should be reinstated and resume the position, because he never surrendered it.”

There is no mechanism in Wisconsin law or federal law for a state to retract electoral votes or undo presidential election results two years after the contest, a fact Kleefisch finds herself explaining to voters, reporters, and audiences of televised debates.

Her top Wisconsin ally, former governor Scott Walker, said Republicans wanted to move on from discussing Trump’s defeat two years ago.

“Across the nation, a great many people who love what the president did are starting to grow tired of hearing about 2020 and want to get focused on winning 2022 and 2024,” Walker said.

But even as Kleefisch campaigns on an agenda of restricting voting access and eliminating the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, two Republican rivals promise to do that and more.

Tim Michels, a wealthy construction magnate who has been criticized for sending his children to school in New York and Connecticut, where he owns a $17 million home, has been endorsed by Trump and says that if elected, he will consider legislation to decertify the 2020 results. Ramthun is the state’s leading proponent of decertification, but polling shows him trailing Kleefisch and Michels, who are in a tight race.

Advertisement

The winner of the primary will face Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat who has vetoed more than a dozen voting bills passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature in the past two years. Because of the GOP’s large majorities in the gerrymandered Legislature, a Republican governor would be given a wide berth to change how the state casts and counts votes in the 2024 presidential election.

Complicating matters for Kleefisch and Michels is Ramthun, a state assemblyman whose campaign for governor is scoring low in the polls but held in high regard by the state’s most devoted conspiracy theorists. It was Ramthun, in February, who pioneered the decertification push after Robin Vos, the Assembly speaker, prevented his proposal for a “cyber-forensic audit” of the 2020 election from coming to a vote.

Ramthun’s campaign is infused with Christian nationalism, presenting him as a messianic figure who will lead the state to correct what he presents as the injudicious 2020 election results.

“I’m what you’ve been looking for for decades,” he said at the Aug. 1 debate.

Vos has aggressively tried to restrict voting access in Wisconsin. Along with passing the bills Evers vetoed, last year he called for felony charges against five members of the state election commission for guidance they issued for voting during the pandemic that he said violated state election law. He also ordered a $1 million investigation into the 2020 election, led by a former state Supreme Court justice, that endorsed debunked conspiracy theories.

Advertisement

But as with Kleefisch, Vos’ refusal to allow a decertification vote has exposed him to an attack — in his case, from a primary challenger, Adam Steen, who has no paid staff and barely enough money to print and mail his campaign literature.

In April, a poll from Marquette University Law School found that 39 percent of the state’s Republicans backed decertification. Since then, momentum for decertification has built, especially after the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s drop box decision. The chair of the Assembly’s elections committee, along with dozens of the state’s county Republican Parties, has called for the election to be decertified.

Kleefisch is left trying to navigate a party that, not long ago, considered her local royalty.

A former Milwaukee television reporter, she was Walker’s deputy when he led Wisconsin Republicans to revoke most public employees’ collective bargaining rights, a political earthquake in state politics that led to weeks of protests and eventually sapped Democrats’ power here for a generation.

During two interviews last week, she dismissed the ideas that she had crossed Trump or that his endorsement of Michels would be decisive. She said she still supported the former president and praised his policies, though she would not commit to backing him in 2024.

Advertisement

But she acknowledged the issue most forcefully driving Wisconsin Republicans in the current post-Trump era is not grounded in reality.

“I’m not saying that the passion is imaginary, I’m not saying that the mistrust is imaginary,” she said after her Sheboygan stop. “I’m saying the idea that you can disavow the Constitution and statutes and do things that are not articulated anywhere in law is a lost cause, and there’s no path that is articulated to do that.”

Michels and Ramthun, she said, are playing with fire by telling voters they’ll deliver something impossible.

“It’s irresponsible to pander,” she said. “You’ve got to tell the truth.”