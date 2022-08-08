fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Asylum seekers enrich our country

Updated August 8, 2022, 43 minutes ago
People wait to be processed by the US Border Patrol after crossing from Mexico, with the US-Mexico border barrier at left, on May 21, 2022 in Yuma, Arizona.Mario Tama/Getty

Thank you for your sensible editorial advocating that the United States take more asylum seekers from Ukraine (”US must open its doors to more Ukrainian refugees,” Opinion, Aug. 4). I would add that we need to take more asylum seekers from Afghanistan (people I know who worked with the United States are still under threat of death from the Taliban), from Haiti, where natural disasters and political chaos have roiled the country, and from Central America, where people are fleeing murderous drug gangs. At the end of the 19th century, our country welcomed millions, including my grandparents. They enriched our country. At a time when we are begging for workers in trucking, hospitality, social services, education, medicine etc., it is inexplicable that we can’t take in more immigrants to do needed skilled and unskilled jobs.

Susan Jhirad

Medford

