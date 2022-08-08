Asylum seekers enrich our country

Thank you for your sensible editorial advocating that the United States take more asylum seekers from Ukraine (”US must open its doors to more Ukrainian refugees,” Opinion, Aug. 4). I would add that we need to take more asylum seekers from Afghanistan (people I know who worked with the United States are still under threat of death from the Taliban), from Haiti, where natural disasters and political chaos have roiled the country, and from Central America, where people are fleeing murderous drug gangs. At the end of the 19th century, our country welcomed millions, including my grandparents. They enriched our country. At a time when we are begging for workers in trucking, hospitality, social services, education, medicine etc., it is inexplicable that we can’t take in more immigrants to do needed skilled and unskilled jobs.

Susan Jhirad