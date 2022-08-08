Be outraged. Then do something.

We have to fight for a world where no one is bought or sold, period. Today, the young people most vulnerable to trafficking are living at the intersection of racism, sexism, classism, and often heterosexism or transnegativity. It is the most marginalized who are most likely to be at the receiving end of this form of violence.

As an organization that has been fighting the commercial sexual exploitation of children for 20 years, we found Kate Price’s story heartbreaking, but sadly, not shocking (” Kate Price remembers something terrible ,” Magazine, July 31). Moments like this, when a survivor boldly comes forward to tell their story, can be a catalyst for change.

A double exposure of Kate Price overlaid with the rest area where she remembers being taken to as a child.

We must believe all survivors and ensure that survivors of any age are never criminalized for their victimization. We must address the structural inequities that give rise to commercial sexual exploitation. Resources must be deployed to fight this insidious form of child abuse and gender-based violence.

And finally, we can collectively make a difference by changing the way our boys are raised. Men must believe that it is never OK to commodify another human being and buy sexual access to her/his/their body. Never. In our homes, in our schools, in our sports teams, and in our congregations, we must reiterate this message again and again. In Price’s story, the nameless, faceless perpetrators were probably men living in communities like ours. Maybe they made jokes in their workplace, maybe they got high fives from their peers. According to research, men who buy sex are more likely to believe it is “just guys being guys” or “taking care of their needs.”

Be outraged enough to do something.

Kate Price’s story is a tough one to read, but extremely important. Now it’s up to the rest of us to make sure there are less stories like hers to tell.

Lisa Goldblatt Grace and Audrey Morrissey

The writers are co-executive directors of My Life My Choice, a Boston-based nonprofit which provides survivor-led solutions to end the commercial sexual exploitation of children.