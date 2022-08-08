Cubs tell Jason Heyward they’re moving on without him next season, add Franmil Reyes

Heyward, who turns 33 on Tuesday, signed an eight-year, $184 million contract prior to the 2016 season but has batted only .245 with 62 home runs in seven seasons with the Cubs. Heyward is batting .204 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 137 at-bats this season but has been on the 10-day injured list since June 27 because of right knee inflammation.

“We’re not going have him with the team next year,” Jed Hoyer , the team’s president of baseball operations, said Monday. “We’ve already talked to him about that. We want to give him the full offseason to find an opportunity. For us, given where we are as a group and where we’re likely going to be in the corner outfield next year, with Seiya (Suzuki) in (right field), we’re going to move in a different direction.”

The Chicago Cubs will cut ties with right fielder Jason Heyward after the 2022 season, ending one of the most expensive and unproductive free-agent singings.

By releasing Heyward this winter, the Cubs will owe him $22 million for the final year of his contract. Once Heyward clears waivers, any team can claim him for the prorated minimum.

“I think he’s a great sounding board for the guys, but Jason and I have talked about where things are going in the future,” Hoyer said. “For next year, we’re not going to have him as part of the team. We’ll go our separate directions at the end of the year and give him a chance to have that full offseason to find a job.”

Heyward won National League Gold Glove awards in 2016 and 2017 for his defensive excellence in right field, but his offensive production has steadily dipped. That regression, combined with the addition of younger corner outfielders, made Heyward’s future doubtful.

“He doesn’t like it but understands where we are,” said Hoyer, who indicated Heyward wants to play.

Chicago did make an addition on Monday, claiming former Cleveland slugger Franmil Reyes off waivers from the Guardians. He was designated for assignment on Saturday.

The 27-year-old hit cleanup for Cleveland at the start of the year, but posted just a .213/.254/.350 line in 70 games and struck out in more than a third of his plate appearances. He signed a $4.55 million contract for 2022 in March to avoid arbitration, and has two more seasons before he’s eligible for free agency.

Dreams gear unveiled

The Cubs and Cincinnati Reds unveiled the throwback jerseys they’ll wear when they meet Thursday amid the cornfields in Dyersville, Iowa, in Major League Baseball’s second “Field of Dreams” game. For the second straight year, the game will be played in a temporary, 8,000-seat ballpark adjacent to the site of the classic 1989 movie.

The Reds are the designated home team and will wear uniforms based on what they sported in 1919, when they defeated “Shoeless” Joe Jackson and the White Sox in the World Series. The win was later tainted after it was discovered that Jackson and seven of his teammates conspired to throw the Series. (Jackson, played by Ray Liotta, features prominently in the movie, which stars Kevin Costner.)

The Reds' 1919 World Series-inspired uniforms feature white caps, jerseys and pants with royal blue pinstripes. The cap features a red stylized 'C' and a red band above the brim, while the jersey features "Reds" in capital letters inside an elongated 'C.' The Reds wore 1919 World Series throwbacks in 2019 when they celebrated their 150th season.

The Cubs will wear navy caps with a logo of a white bear holding a bat, which the team wore in 1914. The Cubs' uniforms are cream, with a blue version of the bear-with-bat logo within a red 'C.' The Cubs wore similar jerseys from 1927 to 1936, during which time they made three World Series appearances.

The Reds and Cubs were a combined 40 games under .500 through Sunday. The White Sox defeated the Yankees, 9-8, in last year’s inaugural “Field of Dreams” game on Tim Anderson’s walk-off home run.