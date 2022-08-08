Red Sox promote top prospect Marcelo Mayer to High A Greenville

He also was 16-for-16 in stolen base attempts (a testament to baserunning acumen rather than pure speed) while showing tremendous defensive skill at short.

Sox farm director Brian Abraham confirmed the 19-year-old would be promoted from Single A Salem. Mayer, taken with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 draft, was sensational in Salem , hitting .286/.406/.504 with nine homers and 36 extra-base hits with a 25.3 percent strikeout rate in 66 games.

Mayer has stood out all season for his advanced talent and feel for the game against older opponents, and his performance continued to improve as the season progressed – particularly once he got into the rhythm of the daily routine after being slowed by a wrist injury in April and May. Over his last 30 games, he hit .317/.478/.577, a performance that made it abundantly clear that he was ready to move on.

“These guys often tell us when they’re ready,” Red Sox farm director Brian Abraham said in late-July. “I think Marcelo is yelling at us. It’s been fun to watch, fun to see him progress and improve.”

Joining Mayer on the Salem-to-Greenville ascent is another 19-year-old member of the infield, Blaze Jordan. Jordan, a 2020 third-rounder, hit .287/.357/.446 with eight homers and 40 extra-base hits in 95 games this year while posting a 16.1 percent strikeout rate. Though the corner infielder spent the majority of his time at third in Salem, he projects as a first baseman.

