Matthew Judon layers on the heat

The pass rushing specialist wears a full red hoodie under his pads and jersey throughout the sessions, which run more than two hours on occasion, no matter how tropical the conditions get.

FOXBOROUGH — Aside from the quarterbacks, who wear red jerseys, Matthew Judon is the easiest guy to spot during training camp practices.

Judon and his red sweats returned to practice Monday after missing a couple of days last week and he helped put the heat on his offensive mates in the heat and humidity.

Judon, who wears the heavy layer “to make things harder on myself,’’ is emerging as a mentor in his second season in New England.

Though he calls Ja’Whaun Bentley the unquestioned leader of the linebacker room, Judon is bonding with some of the fellas hoping to make a big leap this year.

Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings could step up and take some of the snaps that belonged to Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, and Jamie Collins in previous seasons.

“They sit right next to me in the locker [room], so when we are watching film between meetings or right before practice or after practice, we are just talking about stuff we see. That makes us all better,” a soaked Judon said after practice. “We all see the game differently. We might get the same block, or we might get different stuff because we are different rushers. We see stuff just a little bit differently, and I’ve played a little bit more football than those guys, so I can say if you get this, then do this. I think they are taking that, especially with what the coaches are teaching them, and transitioning it out here.’’

Jennings, who missed last season with an injury, continues to surprise this summer as the former Alabama star has excelled at both getting around — and setting the edge.

Uche has flashed excellent power and leverage during camp and appears poised to take a big leap in Year 3. He is clearly enjoying himself.

“Judon’s a great mentor. That’s probably one of the best resources I have in terms of football knowledge. Just also a great person and great personality in terms of uplifting guys. It’s just great. I get to look to my left and Anfernee and Judon are right there, and we are just talking ball,’’ Uche said.

Wilfork will join Hall Sept. 24

Vince Wilfork’s enshrinement into the Patriots Hall of Fame will take place Sept. 24, the day before the club’s home opener against the Ravens.

The ceremony will take place in the plaza outside the Patriots pro shop and Hall of Fame and is free and open to the public.

A two-time Super Bowl champion, Wilfork is just the sixth Patriot to be elected in his first year of eligibility, joining Drew Bledsoe (2011), Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013), Ty Law (2014), and Kevin Faulk (2016).

Opener against Giants coming up

The Patriots will practice again Tuesday afternoon before an off day followed by the preseason opener against the Giants Thursday night. Practices will shift back to morning sessions (9:30 a.m. starts) when the Panthers come to town for joint workouts on Aug. 16th and 17th.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.