Patrice Bergeron to return to Bruins for 19th season

A fait accompli of a contract was signed on Monday, and it has the captain returning for a 19th season in Black and Gold.

As they honeymooned, Bergeron was renewing his vows with the Bruins.

Patrice Bergeron attended at least two of his teammates’ weddings this summer, those of Tuukka Rask and Taylor Hall. Brandon Carlo also got married last weekend.

He signed a one-year contract at a $2.5 million salary, plus $2.5 million in performance bonuses. He was scheduled to speak to the media via Zoom at 1 p.m. Monday.

Given his career of team-friendly deals, Bergeron, who turned 37 on July 24, was expected to accept another. The Bruins entered the week with some $4.8 million in salary cap space, and had holes at the center positions, Nos. 1 and 2, and had an arbitration hearing scheduled Thursday with newly acquired restricted free agent Pavel Zacha. The structure of Bergeron’s deal allows the Bruins to roll over some of Bergeron’s $2.5 million in bonuses to next season.

The Zacha arbitration hearing, unless the sides close a deal before Thursday, opens a temporary window for the club to buy out contracts.

It is safe to assume Bergeron will hit those bonuses. He returns as an elite 200-foot center on a team-friendly deal, the reigning Selke Trophy winner (his record fifth) and scored 65 points in 73 games last year.

It’s welcome news for the franchise, which drafted Bergeron in 2003, as the possibility of the 37-year-old retiring seemed quite real.

After the Bruins were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes, Bergeron, whose contract had expired, was not ready to commit to playing next season, but said that if he did continue, it would only be in Boston.

A few weeks later, Bergeron was spotted wearing a brace on his left arm while attending an MMA event in Plymouth, the result of surgery to repair a tendon in his elbow. The procedure, performed the first week of June and with an expected recovery time of 10-12 weeks, added would only add to the delay on his decision.

Bergeron has tallied 400 goals and 582 assists in 1,216 games. This past season, he recorded 25 goals and 40 assists in 73 games. He was awarded a record fifth Selke Trophy, given annually “to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.”

